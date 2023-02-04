ASHEVILLE -- In December, Patton High School received a total of 10 awards -- including one on the national level -- at the Western Carolina 2023 Scholastic Art Awards in Asheville.

More than 3,000 works were entered this year, and the following students represented Patton High School and won awards for this competition:

Anna Christensen was awarded a Gold Key award for her Digital Drawing "Cleanse and Release." Christensen was one of five recipients out of hundreds for receiving the American Vision Award. The Gold Key is the highest award presented and her artwork will compete on the national level for the Scholastic Art Awards Competition. Christensen was awarded an honorable mention for her portfolio and two additional honorable mention awards.

Sydney Smith was awarded an honorable mention for a graphite drawing.

Graycie Carswell was awarded one honorable mention for a drawing

Catheryn Stahl was awarded three honorable mentions in digital art and drawing plus the Asheville Art Museum Docent award.

The winners were honored Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. via an online ceremony from the Pack Place Museum in the Asheville Museum.

Established in 1923, The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation's largest, longest-running, most prestigious visual and literary arts program recognizing accomplishments of students in grades seven through 12. Former Scholastic winners from the past are Andy Warhol, John Lithgow and Stephen King, just to name a few.