Local teacher plans relief trip to Ukraine

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A local middle school teacher is raising money for a trip to the Ukrainian border this summer to bring supplies and relief to refugees displaced by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Jeffery Barrett, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at East Burke Middle School, said he felt compelled to do something when images of the invasion first began flooding his television in February.

“Night after night, I have watched the endless streams of refugees flee their homes on the nightly news with little to nothing on their backs except what they are wearing,” he said. “Many of these innocent refugees are children and babies. I saw the same scenes in Bosnia and Iraq where I was deployed during my military career. Enough is enough. I refuse to stand by and do nothing.”

Barrett knew his experience as a veteran would be an asset on the ground in Ukraine.

“My first thought was to take an early retirement and pick up a weapon and fight,” he said. “Then it hit me, raise money, fly to Poland, rent a van and buy baby diapers, formula and baby food.”

Barrett, along with Mark Perrou of Valdese and Eric Flemming of Oceanside, California, are working to raise $30,000 to pay for supplies to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Ukraine. The trio plan to fly to Warsaw on June 13, rent a van, fill it with baby supplies and drive to the border. According to Barrett, all of the money raised will be used to buy supplies for refugees.

“None of this money will be used for personal expenses. That is coming out of our pockets,” Barrett said.

So far, Barrett, Perrou and Flemming have raised approximately $26,000 toward their goal, but said that money in excess of the $30,000 goal is welcome and will be used to buy as many many supplies as possible to help displaced Ukrainians.

“I feel strongly about what we are doing,” Barrett said. “We are not trying to save the world, but we are trying to help make a small part of the world a better place.”

Barrett said the group also is looking for a point of contact who can help them get across the border into Ukraine. He said that while the group is well aware of the risks of entering the war-torn country, they hope to at least get as far as Lviv, a little more than 40 miles east of the border with Poland.

To donate to Barrett’s relief mission to Poland and Ukraine through his GiveSendGo campaign, visit https://givesendgo.com/G2Z86.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.