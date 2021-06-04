Local teens gear up for mission blitz

Burke Changers will kick off Sunday evening with a worship service and a brief training workshop for student participants at Burkemont Baptist. After that, each day of the mission camp will feature the same basic schedule. Students will meet each morning for a short prayer time before dividing into their work crews and going out into the community. Crews will work through the day, breaking at 3 p.m. for showers, free time and dinner. Each evening, the students will reunite at 6 p.m. for evening activities, including roller skating at Pavilion Roller Skating, a pizza party and a barbecue hosted by El Bethel Baptist Church.

Smith said the week’s key event will take place Tuesday. That night, four local churches will host community block parties in locations across the county. These parties are open to the public and will feature free food, games, bounce houses and door prizes. Burke Changers students will help run the events, which are designed to help local churches make connections with families in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We hope these block parties will be a blessing to the families in our community,” Smith said. “They will also provide an opportunity for Burke County families and our churches to become better acquainted. Our CRBA churches are committed to making our communities better while sharing God’s word and love with all who will listen.”