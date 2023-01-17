Local theater company to open first show with all under-18 cast

VALDESE — When the opening curtain rises on “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at the Old Rock School this weekend, it will be the first time in the organization’s 55-year history it has presented a show with an all under-18 cast.

Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of OCP said working with such a young cast has been a “wonderful” experience.

“The kids have a lot of energy and they absorb things like little sponges so they’re very teachable,” she said. “They’re all so eager and wonderful. We have some incredible talented kids in this area.”

For Potter Pruitt, the only challenge has been coordinating everyone’s schedule because of how busy many kids are today.

The show, “Beauty and The Beast Jr.,” is a shortened version of the original Tony-winning Broadway musical based on the Oscar-winning Disney film.

“It’s a little bit shorter,” said Potter Pruitt. “It has most of the same songs … but they’ve cut a couple of them so it’s a little bit more condensed as far as time goes and challenges.”

Despite being a shorter version of the original, Potter Pruitt said the script still captures all the elements that make the story memorable.

“As Ms. Potts says, ‘it’s a tale as old as time,’” she said. “It’s about what makes people good and wonderful. I’ve always loved Belle because she was a strong woman. She liked to read and do things that are not too girly.”

Potter Pruitt estimated the show would last around an hour and a half including intermission, making it the perfect opportunity to introduce young children to live theater.

The show will be directed by Dalton Isaac of Hickory in his directorial debut at OCP. Isaac worked professionally as an actor in Chicago before returning to the Hickory area to direct and act in local productions.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with the creative team at Old Colony Players to bring this ‘tale as old as time’ to life,” Isaac said. “The pure level of talent and energy that these kids bring to the stage is incredible … watching these young actors explore this story through a new lens has been one of the highlights of my professional career thus far.”

Potter Pruitt said the 33-member cast is headed by Katherine Whalen of Hickory as Belle. She said this will be Whalen’s second production with OCP, but she has been in numerous productions across the area.

As The Beast, the show will also feature Josh Hughes of Hickory.

Potter Pruitt said she hopes this will become the first of many under-18 shows at Old Colony Players in the coming months and years.

“We have so many talented kids and there aren’t that many opportunities for kids to do a lot of theater around here,” she said.

The Old Colony Players will present “Beauty and The Beast Jr.” on Jan. 20-22 and 26-29 at the Old Rock School. Sunday shows will begin at 3 p.m. and all other shows will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for students (including college students) and $10 each for groups of 12 or more. Preschool children are admitted free but must register for a seat.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://oldcolonyplayers.com/tickets or call the box office at 828-522-1150. The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W. in Valdese.