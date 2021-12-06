Local theater organization to perform Christmas classic

VALDESE — Those looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit will have a great opportunity as the Old Colony Players open their production of “Elf, The Musical.”
Performances will be held at the Old Rock School located at 400 Main St. in Valdese with the first performance on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, is excited to welcome families, friends and Christmas fanatics to watch the rendition of the popular movie classic.
“It is loosely based on the movie,” Pruitt said. “The storyline is the same, but this production has a lot of musical numbers added in. We will also have amazing tap dances at the end. It’s just going to be so much fun. Buddy the elf is being played by Clay Hennessee. He’s from Hendersonville currently, but was born and raised in Burke County.”
The production’s cast consists of long-time performers and new cast members making their performing debut, with the youngest cast member being 9 years old, Pruitt said.
Despite performing a variety of different shows throughout the year, Pruitt believes this production will bring a certain Christmas joy to the audience. She said it’s important for people to experience positivity and Christmas spirit during the holiday season.
“It’s just such a lovely story and it’s lots of fun,” Pruitt said. “It just reminds us all that Christmas is about more than the presents and all of that. We need to get the Christmas spirit back once again.”
The auditorium will be limited to 300 people to allow for social distancing during the production. Everyone who attends the production will be encouraged to wear their masks and practice social distancing while in the auditorium.
Tickets will be $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for students, including college students who present a valid student ID.
The theater’s next production will be “Steel Magnolias,” which will open on Jan. 22.
For more information on the production of “Elf, the Musical” or to purchase tickets, visit the Old Colony Players website at oldcolonyplayers.com or visit the Old Colony Players Facebook page.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.