Local theater troupe to perform Christmas classic

VALDESE — Those looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit will have a great opportunity as the Old Colony Players open their production of “Elf, The Musical.”

Performances will be held at the Old Rock School at 400 Main St., Valdese, with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, is excited to welcome families, friends and Christmas fanatics to watch the rendition of the popular movie classic.

“It is loosely based on the movie,” Pruitt said. “The storyline is the same, but this production has a lot of musical numbers added in. We will also have amazing tap dances at the end. It’s just going to be so much fun. Buddy the elf is being played by Clay Hennessee. He’s from Hendersonville currently, but was born and raised in Burke County.”

The production’s cast consists of longtime performers and new cast members making their performing debut, with the youngest cast member being 9 years old, Pruitt said.

