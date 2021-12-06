 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local theater troupe to perform Christmas classic
0 comments
special report top story

Local theater troupe to perform Christmas classic

{{featured_button_text}}

VALDESE — Those looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit will have a great opportunity as the Old Colony Players open their production of “Elf, The Musical.”

Performances will be held at the Old Rock School at 400 Main St., Valdese, with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, is excited to welcome families, friends and Christmas fanatics to watch the rendition of the popular movie classic.

“It is loosely based on the movie,” Pruitt said. “The storyline is the same, but this production has a lot of musical numbers added in. We will also have amazing tap dances at the end. It’s just going to be so much fun. Buddy the elf is being played by Clay Hennessee. He’s from Hendersonville currently, but was born and raised in Burke County.”

The production’s cast consists of longtime performers and new cast members making their performing debut, with the youngest cast member being 9 years old, Pruitt said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite performing a variety of different shows throughout the year, Pruitt believes this production will bring a certain Christmas joy to the audience. She said it’s important for people to experience positivity and Christmas spirit during the holiday season.

“It’s just such a lovely story and it’s lots of fun,” Pruitt said. “It just reminds us all that Christmas is about more than the presents and all of that. We need to get the Christmas spirit back once again.”

The auditorium will be limited to 300 people to allow for social distancing. Everyone who attends the production will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing in the auditorium.

Tickets will be $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $12 for students, including college students who present a valid student ID.

The theater’s next production will be “Steel Magnolias,” which will open Jan. 22.

For information on the production of “Elf, the Musical” or to purchase tickets, visit the Old Colony Players website at oldcolonyplayers.com or visit the Old Colony Players Facebook page.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert