Local theater troupe's 'spooky' Halloween production to open next week

What goes with October and Halloween more than a good old-fashioned revenge story? Nothing, according to Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Old Colony Players.

For seven nights in October, the Old Colony Players will present “Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese. Potter Pruitt will put aside her general manager duties for a few hours each night and join the cast as Mrs. Lovett, downstairs neighbor and accomplice to the murderous Todd.

“It is not for children under 13,” said Potter Pruitt. “It does have some mature themes in it, but it’s perfect for Halloween.”

Ken Davis will join her, playing the eponymous barber, a man armed with a straight razor and penchant for revenge after losing his family and 15 years of his life in a penal colony to the crooked Judge Turpin.

“Sweeney Todd is a character I've wanted to attempt from the time I began in theater after watching the original production,” said Davis. “He is by far the most difficult and complex character I've ever played. The character is so dynamic. The music is also incredibly difficult and rich. His emotions swing wildly; one moment he is on the floor crying because of his grief, and the next, ready to kill everyone in a split second.”

Potter Pruitt said Davis most recently appeared for OCP as Pontius Pilate in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and has directed several productions. Most recently, he directed this summer’s production of “From This Day Forward” for the group.

Davis and Potter Pruitt are part of a 25-member cast that also features Andrew Casturao as Judge Turpin and 10-year-old Braiden Bell as Tobias.

“He’s 10, but he is phenomenal singing this incredibly intense and intricate music,” Potter Pruitt said of Bell.

The production is directed by Derek Long who directed last year’s production of “Elf, The Musical.”

Potter Pruitt said despite the show's dark and violent themes, the night will also feature some of the most beautiful music theater has to offer.

“It’s one of (Stephen Sondheim's) greatest works,” Potter Pruitt said. “The music is some of the most challenging and beautiful music that Sondheim ever wrote.”

Sondheim was a prolific composer well-known for musical theater productions such as “Into the Woods,” “West Side Story” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” as well as "Sweeney Todd."

In addition to the scary fun and top-notch music, Potter Pruitt said the show will also feature elaborate special effects.

“We’re going to have a barber chair that drops through a platform,” she said. “Lots of special effects, fog machines, special lighting, all that kind of stuff.”

She said the team has also built a giant meat grinder specifically for the production.

The Old Colony Players will present “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” on Oct. 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. The performances will take place at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors over age 60 and $14 for students including college students. The production is rated PG-13 due to violence and mature subject matter. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oldcolonyplayers.com.