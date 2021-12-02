Local town embraces the Christmas spirit

The Town of Rutherford College will host a variety of Christmas events for the community this year to welcome in the holiday season.
The Rutherford College Town Hall staff will host different events throughout the month of December for friends and family to enjoy.
Members of the community will be able to participate in the annual town Christmas parade, join the angel tree sponsorship program, enjoy cookies with Santa and submit mail to Santa’s mailbox.
Terra Brieno, deputy clerk and event coordinator for Rutherford College, is excited for the events offered this holiday season.
The first event on the town’s holiday agenda is the annual Christmas parade through downtown Rutherford College. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“The parade will start at Estes Drive and will end at Hilltop Street,” Brieno said. “Right now we have 35 participants. We have the two bands perform, one from East Burke (High School) and one from Draughn (High School) and we also have several different fire departments and local businesses signed up.
“We also have four groups of horses that are going to be in the parade and all of the floats should be lit up for nighttime. We will also have fireworks at the end of the parade as well.”
The parade is expected to last around an hour and will be followed by the fireworks directly afterward, Brieno said.
Santa Claus will be making his annual appearance at the parade. For those who can’t make it to the parade, there is another opportunity this season to meet and have a treat with Santa.
“Santa will be here starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 for our ‘Christmas Cookies with Santa’ event,” Brieno said. “Kids will be able to meet with him and get their picture taken. We’ll also have a personalized gift for each child. After they meet with Santa, they will get to have cookies and create an ornament or craft.
“They will then get to have a story time session was Santa. The first slot is from 5 to 6 p.m. We’re going to give Santa a break and then we’ll have another slot for 7 to 8 p.m.”
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, only 16 tickets are still available for the event. The tickets are free and can be picked up at the Rutherford College Town Hall during normal business hours.
Children also will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa this year.
The town hall has a mailbox set up for children to submit their Christmas list and wishes to Santa. The mailbox is located at the rear entrance of town hall.
If children want a reply to their Christmas lists, their mail will need to be submitted no later than Friday, Dec. 17.
Not everyone is able to celebrate this Christmas season, so the town hall staff wanted to ensure they were giving back to those in need.
This year, Brieno, Jessica Bargsley, the Rutherford College town clerk, and the rest of their team decided to sponsor an angel wish tree. The tree is a sponsorship program that allows members of the community to sponsor different items for those in need.
Brieno and her team decided to sponsor an angel tree for the College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center. They were able to sponsor around 160 patients at College Pines.
“So the director of events at College Pines filled out the angels for each resident,” Brieno said. “Most residents wanted things like gowns, coloring books, baby dolls, slippers, sock and other very basic needs … We wanted to sponsor the elderly, because we know that kids get a lot of spotlight during the holiday season, which is needed, but sometimes the elderly can feel dismissed.
“If they’re in a nursing home, and especially during COVID-19, there’s some don’t have any family and some won’t have any visitors. So we just wanted to make it a little bit more special for them this year.”
Despite all of the angel tree sponsors being fulfilled, Brieno and her team are still accepting donations for College Pines. Donations can be brought to the Rutherford College Town Hall during regular business hours.
For more information on any of the Christmas events in Rutherford College this season, contact town hall at 828-874-0333 or visit rutherfordcollegenc.us.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.