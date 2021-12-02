Local town embraces the Christmas spirit

The parade is expected to last around an hour and will be followed by the fireworks directly afterward, Brieno said.

Santa Claus will be making his annual appearance at the parade. For those who can’t make it to the parade, there is another opportunity this season to meet and have a treat with Santa.

“Santa will be here starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 for our ‘Christmas Cookies with Santa’ event,” Brieno said. “Kids will be able to meet with him and get their picture taken. We’ll also have a personalized gift for each child. After they meet with Santa, they will get to have cookies and create an ornament or craft.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They will then get to have a story time session was Santa. The first slot is from 5 to 6 p.m. We’re going to give Santa a break and then we’ll have another slot for 7 to 8 p.m.”

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, only 16 tickets are still available for the event. The tickets are free and can be picked up at the Rutherford College Town Hall during normal business hours.

Children also will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa this year.

The town hall has a mailbox set up for children to submit their Christmas list and wishes to Santa. The mailbox is located at the rear entrance of town hall.