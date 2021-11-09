Local town gives back this Thanksgiving season

A local town will welcome the season of thankfulness by inviting the community to participate in the Great Gobbler contest.
Valdese has partnered with Farris Insurance Agency, located at 225 Main St. E. in Valdese, to encourage members of the community to share what they’re thankful for this holiday season.
The Great Gobbler contest began on Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 17. The contest will allow members of the community to compete for a free Thanksgiving dinner while sharing what they’re thankful for this year.
Contest participants must pick up a poster from the Old Rock School, located at 400 Main St. W. in Valdese. They will be required to decorate their poster with everything for which they are thankful.
Participants will then email a photo of themselves holding their poster to Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism, at mangi@valdesenc.gov. The top four most creative posters will be chosen on the Town of Valdese Facebook live on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. by Kevin Farris, also known as Pete the Pilgrim.
The following prizes will be given out:
First place: $100 in local restaurant gift cards, a turkey and all the groceries for a Thanksgiving Dinner
Second place: $75 in local restaurant gift cards, a turkey and all the groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner
Third place: $50 in local restaurant gift cards, a turkey and all the groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner
Honorable mention: $25 restaurant gift card and a turkey
All of the turkeys that will be given out as prizes for the Great Gobbler contest are provided by Farris Insurance Agency and the rest of the prize items are provided by the Town of Valdese.
Annie Hogan, the assistant director of community affairs and tourism, is excited to welcome the Valdese community to share their gratitude this Thanksgiving season.
“We saw this event as an opportunity to partner with some local businesses during a time where we can give back to the community,” Hogan said. “We were just looking for a little something for families to do together. We have done several scavenger hunts in the past, but we thought the art contest might be a little something different.
“It would be an easy activity that family can do on their own time … We’re always looking for fun activities for families to do together and we thought Thanksgiving would be the perfect time.”
In order for the winners to be contacted, participants are asked to include an updated form of contact when emailing the photo of their completed poster.
For more information, visit the Town of Valdese Facebook page or contact Farris Insurance Agency at 828-874-3250.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.