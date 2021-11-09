Local town gives back this Thanksgiving season

Third place: $50 in local restaurant gift cards, a turkey and all the groceries for a Thanksgiving dinner

Honorable mention: $25 restaurant gift card and a turkey

All of the turkeys that will be given out as prizes for the Great Gobbler contest are provided by Farris Insurance Agency and the rest of the prize items are provided by the Town of Valdese.

Annie Hogan, the assistant director of community affairs and tourism, is excited to welcome the Valdese community to share their gratitude this Thanksgiving season.

“We saw this event as an opportunity to partner with some local businesses during a time where we can give back to the community,” Hogan said. “We were just looking for a little something for families to do together. We have done several scavenger hunts in the past, but we thought the art contest might be a little something different.

“It would be an easy activity that family can do on their own time … We’re always looking for fun activities for families to do together and we thought Thanksgiving would be the perfect time.”

In order for the winners to be contacted, participants are asked to include an updated form of contact when emailing the photo of their completed poster.

For more information, visit the Town of Valdese Facebook page or contact Farris Insurance Agency at 828-874-3250.

