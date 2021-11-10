Local town honors veterans and first responders

The Town of Rutherford College will celebrate local veterans and first responders for their service this Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

The town will host a fish fry for veterans, active military personnel and first responders on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.

Jessica Bargsley, Rutherford College town clerk and finance officer, wants local veterans and first responders to know she and her staff appreciate them and the sacrifices they've made. She hopes the event shows the appreciation the town has for all who have served.

“I believe this is our 12th year hosting this event,” Bargsley said. “We’re just a very strong patriotic community here, so we love doing this event every year.”

The event is free to all veterans, active military personnel and first responders. Attendees must present valid identification when they arrive. This event will not be open to the public due to food availability and supplies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will be able to enjoy a plate of fish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, a drink and a dessert.