Local town honors veterans and first responders

The Town of Rutherford College will celebrate local veterans and first responders for their service this Friday in honor of Veterans Day.
The town will host a fish fry for veterans, active military personnel and first responders on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College.
Jessica Bargsley, Rutherford College town clerk and finance officer, wants local veterans and first responders to know she and her staff appreciate them and the sacrifices they've made. She hopes the event shows the appreciation the town has for all who have served.
“I believe this is our 12th year hosting this event,” Bargsley said. “We’re just a very strong patriotic community here, so we love doing this event every year.”
The event is free to all veterans, active military personnel and first responders. Attendees must present valid identification when they arrive. This event will not be open to the public due to food availability and supplies.
Attendees will be able to enjoy a plate of fish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, a drink and a dessert.
Due to COVID-19, the fish fry will be a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the town hall. Attendees will present their military or first responder identification to the volunteers and they will be given their plate in their vehicles.
The town administration has partnered with Foothills Service Project and Creekside Smokers to provide the meal for those who attend.
In previous years the town has served around 250 to 300 veterans and first responders at the event, Bargsley said.
Bargsley is looking forward to seeing how many veterans and first responders will attend. She believes it is important for the town to give back to those who gave their all for their country.
“This is probably the most rewarding event that we do throughout the year," Bargsley said. “We want to celebrate them because they stepped up to the plate to protect us.”
For more information on the Rutherford College Veteran's Day fish fry, contact the Town of Rutherford College at 828-874-0333.
