Local town hosts 'Trail of Treats'

The new greenway at the Town of Rutherford college was filled with friends, family and vendors Friday evening as the town hosted it’s first “Trail of Treats.” Members of the community arrived in their favorite costumes and received candy from a variety of local businesses from 4-6 p.m. at the town’s new greenway and town hall park. With the streets filled during a majority of the event, many people were able to participate in the Rutherford College Halloween festivities. How is everyone celebrating Halloween this year?