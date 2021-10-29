 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local town hosts 'Trail of Treats'
0 comments
featured special report

Local town hosts 'Trail of Treats'

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new greenway at the Town of Rutherford college was filled with friends, family and vendors Friday evening as the town hosted it’s first “Trail of Treats.” Members of the community arrived in their favorite costumes and received candy from a variety of local businesses from 4-6 p.m. at the town’s new greenway and town hall park. With the streets filled during a majority of the event, many people were able to participate in the Rutherford College Halloween festivities. How is everyone celebrating Halloween this year?

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert