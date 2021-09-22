Local town to host barbeque cook-off

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The town of Rutherford college will be cooking with the champions this weekend as it hosts the Second annual Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge.

The challenge will begin on Friday and run through Sunday at the Town of Rutherford College Municipal Park.

There will be 28 teams competing for the title of grand champion. Each team is required to submit one meat for judging in each category of the competition.

Jessica Bargsley, the town clerk of Rutherford College, is excited to welcome teams and judges from different states to host the annual barbecue competition.

“The teams are coming from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, so southeastern states,” Bargsley said. “They are competing by cooking ribs, chicken, brisket and pork and they will be judged by Kansas City judges. We have approximately 38 of those coming in and they will judge to determine who the winner is … We’re giving away a total of $9,580 in cash prizes and the award ceremony for these competitors is on Saturday at 4 p.m. at our town park.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teams will be judged in each competition and the winners will be awarded from first to 10th place. Along with cash prizes, the top 10 winners will receive various prizes depending on their placement.