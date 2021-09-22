Local town to host barbeque cook-off

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The town of Rutherford college will be cooking with the champions this weekend as it hosts the Second annual Pigmaster’s BBQ Challenge.
The challenge will begin on Friday and run through Sunday at the Town of Rutherford College Municipal Park.
There will be 28 teams competing for the title of grand champion. Each team is required to submit one meat for judging in each category of the competition.
Jessica Bargsley, the town clerk of Rutherford College, is excited to welcome teams and judges from different states to host the annual barbecue competition.
“The teams are coming from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, so southeastern states,” Bargsley said. “They are competing by cooking ribs, chicken, brisket and pork and they will be judged by Kansas City judges. We have approximately 38 of those coming in and they will judge to determine who the winner is … We’re giving away a total of $9,580 in cash prizes and the award ceremony for these competitors is on Saturday at 4 p.m. at our town park.”
Teams will be judged in each competition and the winners will be awarded from first to 10th place. Along with cash prizes, the top 10 winners will receive various prizes depending on their placement.
The judges are Kansas City barbecue certified judges. For those interested in KCB judging, the town of Rutherford College will be hosting a course on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon to allow members of the community to become certified for future competitions.
The event is open to the public and members of the community will be able to purchase barbecue plates after the competition. The Foothills Service Project will be hosting a fundraiser, concluding Saturday’s event.
Attendees will be able to purchase sandwich plates including competition barbecue, a bun, slaw, chips and a bottled water for $5. Members of the community will also have the opportunity to purchase competition chopped barbecue for $10 per pound.
The fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. and will end when the meat runs out. A drive-thru option will be available for those who want to partake in the fundraiser.
The fundraiser will benefit Merri and Nelson Rudisill, a couple that was in a motorcycle accident over Labor Day weekend. Merri suffered life-threatening injuries, so all proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to assist the couple with medical and living expenses.
For more information on the Second annual Pigmaster’s BBQ competition, contact the town of Rutherford College at 828-874-0022.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.