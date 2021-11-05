Local town to host Christmas in November event

As Thanksgiving approaches with Christmas not far behind, the town of Valdese will welcome the holiday season with open arms by hosting its annual Christmas in November event.

The craft and gift show will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Rock School, located at 499 Main St. W in Valdese.

The event will consist of more than 50 handmade craft and gift vendors from around the state and beyond. To be eligible as a vendor for the event, only items that are completely handmade can be sold.

Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese, is excited to welcome the local community to Valdese for this event. She wants the event to be an opportunity to connect the local people of Burke County with artists from different locations.

“We’ve been doing this event since 2011 when the Historic Valdese Foundation took over,” Angi said. “The community affairs department, we had such a strong number of local crafters that do the Waldensian Festival and they really encouraged us to do an event in the fall. This event really took off and we actually added a spring festival because of it.