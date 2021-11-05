Local town to host Christmas in November event

As Thanksgiving approaches with Christmas not far behind, the town of Valdese will welcome the holiday season with open arms by hosting its annual Christmas in November event.
The craft and gift show will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Rock School, located at 499 Main St. W in Valdese.
The event will consist of more than 50 handmade craft and gift vendors from around the state and beyond. To be eligible as a vendor for the event, only items that are completely handmade can be sold.
Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese, is excited to welcome the local community to Valdese for this event. She wants the event to be an opportunity to connect the local people of Burke County with artists from different locations.
“We’ve been doing this event since 2011 when the Historic Valdese Foundation took over,” Angi said. “The community affairs department, we had such a strong number of local crafters that do the Waldensian Festival and they really encouraged us to do an event in the fall. This event really took off and we actually added a spring festival because of it.
“These events are great because all of the proceeds from the vendor fees go back to the Historic Valdese Foundation. They give back to the arts, preserving the Waldensian heritage and more. They have taken on a variety of projects that have really improved the Valdese community.”
To enter the event, attendees must either provide a $1 entrance fee at the door or bring a canned good item. All cash donations will be given to the Historic Valdese Foundation and all canned good donations will be given to Burke United Christian Ministries.
Those who attend also will be given the opportunity to win door prizes. At the event entrance, each person will be given a passport where they will visit each vendor and have them initial their passports, indicating they visited their booth.
Once attendees have received at least 40 signatures from the vendors, they will be eligible for door prizes including furniture, home décor and more. The winners will be announced at the event on Saturday.
Baked goods also will be provided at the event from Valdese First Baptist Church. They will provide baked goods on Friday evening and breakfast and lunch items on Saturday, Angi said.
This will be the second year the event has been held over a two-day period due to COVID-19.
The town of Valdese highly encourages those that attend the event wear masks and practice social distancing. There also will be a limitation on the amount of people inside the event at a time.
For more information regarding this event, visit the town of Valdese Facebook page or call 828-879-2120.
