Local town to host Trail of Treats

RUTHERFORD COLLEGE — The town of Rutherford College will host the community for its first Halloween event on its newly- developed greenway.

The town will host its Trail of Treats event on Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. along the new greenway behind the Rutherford College Town Hall.

A variety of businesses, local officials and members of the community will be handing out candy and treats for kids and families to enjoy. Booths will be lined along the edges of the greenway to give out candy and other ghoulish goodies to attendees.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and participate in the Halloween festivities.

Jessica Bargsley, the town clerk of Rutherford College, is excited to celebrate Halloween with the friends and family of the local community. She is looking forward to seeing the community participate in the first Halloween event the town has planned at its new greenway.

“We just really enjoy giving back to the community,” Bargsley said. “Being able to give them something to look forward to, especially in a time where people don’t get out like they used to because of COVID. We just really try to give back and we love seeing the little kids dressed up. We also get to dress up ourselves.”