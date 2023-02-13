RALEIGH — The towns of Hildebran and Long View are among 25 North Carolina cities, towns and counties receiving feasibility grants so they can determine whether a new sidewalk, bicycle path or greenway would be a good fit in their communities.

The good news came this week, thanks to more than $2 million in state grants approved by the N.C. Board of Transportation, the group that establishes policies and priorities for the state Department of Transportation.

“We’re excited because this money will allow these communities to take the first step toward something that could have a lasting, positive impact,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “We know that bike and walking paths help connect communities and improve the quality of life for residents in immeasurable ways.”

A total of $2.06 million in state grants will cover the entire cost of the feasibility studies for 19 communities, while the other six communities will also receive about $388,000 in supplemental funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Feasibility studies will evaluate the viability of a transportation project, complete initial stages of design and environmental review, and develop implementation strategies. Public input will play an important role in each study’s conclusions. A feasibility study enables communities to examine route alternatives, develop cost estimates, and advance projects to compete for additional funding for design and construction.

The types of projects to be considered include paths that can be shared by walkers, runners and cyclists, paved trails, greenways and sidewalks.

In addition to Hildebran and Long View, the other communities receiving grants for feasibility studies are Apex, Asheboro, Asheville, Boone, Burnsville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Hendersonville, Jacksonville, Kure Beach, Lumberton, Morrisville, Navassa, Waxhaw, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro and Wilmington. Counties also receiving grants are Cleveland, Granville, Jackson, Johnston, Person and Warren. To see more about the communities receiving grants, visit pages 25-28 of the Board of Transportation’s agenda at https://bit.ly/3RNNp2n.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments for Long applied for grants for Hildebran and Long View. For the other towns and counties, the organizations that applied for grants on their behalf were Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization for Navassa and Wilmington; Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments for Granville County; East Coast Greenway Alliance for Kure Beach; Catawba Lands Conservancy for Gastonia; Land of Sky Regional Council for Asheville; and the Southwestern Commission for Jackson County.

Staff in the NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division recommended the 25 communities for feasibility study grants, based on applications the communities had to submit by Jan. 9.

For more information, check out NCDOT’s web page devoted to the feasibility studies program at https://bit.ly/3lqBtaA.