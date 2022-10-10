Local toy ministry to return for 29th year

A Burke County Christmas mainstay is making a return appearance for the 29th consecutive year this December.

The Catawba Valley Baptist Association Toy Store is an annual ministry providing Christmas presents to children in need from birth to age 12 in Burke County. Families who meet eligibility criteria will receive free toys for each of their children. The ministry serves more than 300 families every year.

This year, the Toy Store will take place Dec. 5-7 at the CRBA office, but participants must preregister. Online registration is open now through Oct. 31 and an in-person registration event will be held at the CRBA office Oct. 17-18. Sally Dixon, one of the event organizers, said the association already has delivered around 6,500 flyers to local government and nonprofit agencies to get the word out to families in need.

Robby Smith, director of missions for the association, said this year’s event will be back to an entirely in-person event. This is the first time the association has been able to hold it this way since before 2020, when COVID precautions turned the store into a drive-thru event.

“This will allow the parents to have time to go through the store, pick what will work for them,” said Smith. “But it will also give us more time at the start of it to spend time with the parents to pray with them and spend a little time ministering to them.”

Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to “shop” for their children and pick out toys they think their kids will like. This year, parents also will have the option to request a specific gift for their children. Requests were a COVID-inspired innovation organizers have decided to keep even though the ministry is able to return to its pre-COVID form this year.

“When we were getting ready two years ago, we added on the registration form where the parents could tell us exactly what they wanted for their children, and those toys were bought, let me tell you, every one of them,” Dixon said. “We have kept that section on the registration form … parents will have that opportunity to tell us exactly what the children want.”

Dixon said there is a limit on how much the ministry will be able to spend on each child, but will work within those boundaries to fulfill requests. During the event in December, clients also will have an opportunity to meet and pray with a prayer counselor and Smith also said members of a local chapter of the Gideons International will be at the Toy Store to give away Bibles to anyone who is interested.

To help fund the event, the association is holding a golf tournament at Silver Creek Golf Club with all proceeds going toward the Toy Store. The tournament will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning with a free Chick-fil-A lunch at 12:30 p.m. followed by tee-off at 1:30 p.m. Between hole sponsorships and registration fees, the tournament already has raised about $6,500, according to Smith.

Brian Barrier, one of the tournament’s organizers, said the association has made a concerted effort to engage the local business community this year to sponsor the tournament. He said it has been encouraging to see how many businesses and organizations have gotten involved.

“Most of the people, locally, really want to help with this kind of thing,” Barrier said. “I don’t know that a lot of them really care about advertising as much as they want to help kids.”

In the past, sponsorships have cost $100, but this year, Barrier said they are offering additional signage for $250 and $500 sponsorship levels. So far, 34 local businesses, churches and individuals have committed to sponsoring the tournament, including the following organizations at the $250 and $500 levels:

Blue Ridge Christian News

Visual Perfection

Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Hickory Nut Cabinet Shop — Jimmy Morgan

Steel Creek Park & Campground — Joey Wakefield

Daniel Law Firm, PA

Kevin Brown — Liberty Towing

McCabe’s Tire & Service LLC

Seth Gullet

Wellman’s Lawncare and Landscape LLC

Barrier said Jeff Kincaid Insurance also will be sponsoring hole-in-one prizes for the course’s par-three holes.

In a personal touch, a group of around a dozen women from CRBA partner churches have been sewing handmade stockings for each of the children served by the ministry.

“We have women from all over the different churches who wanted to do something special,” Smith said. “So, they hand make these stockings out of donated fabric for the child and then we have a church that goes and puts all the goodies in the stockings.”

Online preregistration for the 29th annual CRBA Toy Store in English or Spanish will be open through Oct. 31 at www.crbanc.org/toystore/. In-person registration will take place at the CRBA office Thursday, Oct. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CRBA office is at 1812 U.S. 70 East in Morganton.

For more information about the golf tournament or to register, email admin@crbanc.org or call the office at 828-437-0137. The cost is $60 per golfer or $240 for a four-person team.