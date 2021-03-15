Local troops, packs, sell discount cards to fund camp experiences

“Scout Camp Cards are always a fun, but needed fundraiser for the Piedmont Council,” Carpenter said. “Last year, when we barely met 50% of our goal, it hurt everyone involved in Scouting.”

Cub Scout Pack 199, which also meets at Oak Hill United Methodist, actually outperformed its prior year sales despite the 2020 challenges, earning the top selling spot of all units in Burke County last year.

“If we didn’t have these cards to sell, some of my Cubs wouldn’t have been able to pay their registration fee in order to continue in Scouting another year,” said Heather Smith, Cub Master of Pack 199, speaking to District leaders in a virtual roundtable meeting.

The Scouts are trained in citizenship and leadership skills that are nearly impossible to acquire in a traditional classroom setting. The Scout Law is a good example. It is a mantra recited by every Scout at every meeting and reinforced in their daily activities: “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”

“No one can argue that those aren’t worthwhile qualities we need to instill in our youth so they can be good citizens when they are older,” local Scout leaders said.