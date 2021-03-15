Local troops, packs, sell discount cards to fund camp experiences

The 2021 Boy Scout Camp Card season kicked off on Monday, March 1. Burke County Scouts are in the community driving support through sales of this year’s camp card offering discounts on area businesses.
The cards support Scouts’ efforts to attend the local Boy Scout USA summer camp at Camp Bud Schiele in western North Carolina. During their week of summer camp, they enjoy a variety of water activities, climbing, hiking, survival skills and other new experiences. They learn new skills and earn badges toward their next rank advancement.
Kenton Gupton, a member of Scout Troop 199 that meets at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, recalled his 2019 camp experience.
“I set a goal of completing the mile swim around the lake at Camp Bud Schiele,” Gupton said. “You get a special badge for that. It took all week to practice and build up stamina, but on the last day, I was able to complete it, and I felt good about that.”
The coronavirus pandemic prevented Scout camps in 2020. 2020 also cut short the selling period for camp cards, and the Lake James District certainly felt the loss of that annual fundraising event.
Scouts are eager to resume their summer activities, including summer camp.
Burke County Scouts are beyond eager to get back to normal, said Erich Carpenter, the Lake James District Scout executive.
“Scout Camp Cards are always a fun, but needed fundraiser for the Piedmont Council,” Carpenter said. “Last year, when we barely met 50% of our goal, it hurt everyone involved in Scouting.”
Cub Scout Pack 199, which also meets at Oak Hill United Methodist, actually outperformed its prior year sales despite the 2020 challenges, earning the top selling spot of all units in Burke County last year.
“If we didn’t have these cards to sell, some of my Cubs wouldn’t have been able to pay their registration fee in order to continue in Scouting another year,” said Heather Smith, Cub Master of Pack 199, speaking to District leaders in a virtual roundtable meeting.
The Scouts are trained in citizenship and leadership skills that are nearly impossible to acquire in a traditional classroom setting. The Scout Law is a good example. It is a mantra recited by every Scout at every meeting and reinforced in their daily activities: “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”
“No one can argue that those aren’t worthwhile qualities we need to instill in our youth so they can be good citizens when they are older,” local Scout leaders said.
You can find a Burke County Scout in your neighborhood by typing “Scout Me In” into your internet browser and finding the closest unit to your home address. For more information, contact Erich Carpenter at erich.carpenter@scouting.org or Cristy Gupton, district membership chair, at cristy@custombenefits.work. You’ll also find Scouts at Tractor Supply on most weekends and possibly the other storefronts of the vendors listed on this year’s card.