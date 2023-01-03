Local utility workers share Christmas weekend experiences

High winds and subfreezing temperatures made for a challenging Christmas weekend in the world of infrastructure, but unlike other cities, Morganton’s utilities didn’t stay down for long.

That was thanks in large part to employees like Will Ellis and Connor Johnson, two city employees whose holiday weekend saw them spending hours working on repairs to water and power lines.

Howling winds sent branches and trees plummeting down across power lines Friday, Dec. 30 as temperatures dropped. At the peak time for outages, there were hundreds of city of Morganton electric customers without power that day, said Brooks Kirby, director of the city’s electric department.

Connor Johnson said he got his first call around 8 a.m. Friday. He originally wasn’t on-call, but because of the number of outages popping up around the city, the other linemen were calling in reinforcements.

“It was just one outage after another,” Johnson said. “We’d call our supervisor for our next location to go to and we’d just show up and try to be as safe as you can and get the power on.”

It might go without saying, but trying to get power hooked back up in a windstorm is a dangerous thing for utility workers.

“There’s a term called a widow maker,” Johnson said. “It’s when you’ve got kind of like a weak limb up in a tree. When it gets windy like that, they like to just snap off and they can drop wherever. A lot of those bigger limbs were dropping on our lines, so we were just being mindful whenever we were setting up and hanging those lines back up.”

Not only were tree limbs causing power outages, but the wind was causing the power lines to slap against each other, Kirby said.

“When the wind blows the wires together, it’s a momentary event,” Kirby said. “By the time the crew gets there, the lines are separated again most of the time, so they have to still do their due diligence and be safe, make sure their whole circuit’s clear before they reenergize the line.”

It’s hard work, but Johnson said he enjoys the challenges it brings every day.

“It keeps me focused,” Johnson said. “I like to work with my hands. I like to start a big project that’s maybe hard to envision in your head, and then when you get it done, it makes you feel good that you got a bunch of work done that day.”

While the winds seemed to slow, temperatures continued to drop, causing water lines to burst. That sent water crews out on their first calls around 7 a.m. Christmas Eve.

“From there, it just kept going,” Ellis said. “Once you finished up one more line, you go to the next break.”

Ellis said they prioritized calls, addressing the most serious outages first and working their way down the list.

“Some of the other guys worked a lot longer than I did and it was cold,” Ellis said. “I mean it was extremely cold. When you work in water and you’re picking up tools and they’re freezing in your hand when you pick them up, there’s something to say about people that get out and do that kind of stuff.”

As temperatures gradually warmed up, calls slowed Christmas Day, Ellis said, and they were able to have just two people responding to calls throughout the day.

Still, it’s a long process to get a water break fixed. Ellis said once a line breaks, they notify the city’s public information officer to post about the outage, then they have to start contacting other utility providers so they can mark their own lines in the ground before repairs begin.

“A lot of times we might have to wait an hour, maybe two hours or even more sometimes just to get the other utilities located so that we can actually start digging,” Ellis said.

It’s hard work, but he loves to do it, Ellis said.

“A lot of people don’t believe it, but I love it,” Ellis said. “It’s just a good job. It keeps you busy. Yeah, it does keep you away from your family a lot when you’re on standby and you have to go out at two o’clock in the morning or whatever, 24-hour days sometimes … but it’s a good job.”

He said he was thankful for the crew members who left the comfort of their homes to come help get utility services restored on the holiday weekend.

“We’ve got basically a 12-man crew and we take care of 333 miles of water line and 250 miles of sewer lines,” Ellis said. “A lot of the residents, for the most part, they’re extremely understanding, courteous. Some of them even bringing hot chocolate, pizza, Chex snack mix … and cookies, people are understanding for the most part.”

Teamwork was something that got the job done for both water and power, with crews ready to respond to calls day or night.

Kirby said the city always has a stand-by crew for all of its utility services on call 24/7.

“They are our first responders,” Kirby said. “A water break happens, the power goes out somewhere, the standby crew comes in first, evaluates the situation and contacts the supervisor if more help is needed.”

He said his administrative assistant takes calls on power outages to help coordinate where crews should head first.

“I’m very proud of them (city employees),” Kirby said. “Their dedication and their commitment to the city and to their job is outstanding. It allows me to plan accordingly to help (city manager) Sally (Sandy) and the city to maintain our reputation as getting power back on and getting power restored as quickly as possible, but I’m awful damn proud of them. Going out in five degree weather and wind blowing and working all day, that takes commitment and dedication.”