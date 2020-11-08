Local veteran excels in male-dominated military role

“I felt like I had to prove myself a lot,” Longsoldier said. “It was really tough, because a lot of the males were like, ‘I never had a female soldier.’ For a long time, they would call me ‘girl’ or ‘woman’ or ‘chick.’ Finally one day, I got so mad and I said, ‘I have a name!’ Sometimes it was so frustrating, but I just tried harder, because I couldn’t just quit my job.”

Some of her assignments took her overseas to places such as South Korea, Germany and Afghanistan. Travel was her favorite part of the job, as well as making friends and enjoying camaraderie with fellow soldiers.

“I got to see a lot of places I never thought I would see before,” Longsoldier said. “My dad was stationed in Korea, and I went to look for the camp he was stationed at, but I think it had closed down in the late '70s or early '80s. I got to go all over Europe to places older people had talked about (visiting) during World War II. I’ve been to three different concentration camps. We took a weekend in Poland and went to Austria and toured Vienna. We went to Prague (in the Czech Republic).”

She experienced combat in Afghanistan while serving on a female engagement team assigned to air assault missions. The team was required for female searches.