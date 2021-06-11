Local veteran receives special recognition from governor

Local resident John Widener has gained statewide recognition for his work helping veterans.

Widener is one of 20 people in North Carolina to be honored with a 2021 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.

The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. Medallion Awards, a special designation within the program, are reserved for volunteers judged to have gone above and beyond in serving their communities.

The local organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominees to send to the governor’s office every year, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator. Nominations can be submitted in several different categories, such as senior, youth, faith-based, family, group and business. Only one Medallion nomination is permitted per county.

“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.

Dave Tubergen, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, nominated Widener in recognition of his devotion to veterans in the community.