Local veteran receives special recognition from governor

Local resident John Widener has gained statewide recognition for his work helping veterans.
Widener is one of 20 people in North Carolina to be honored with a 2021 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. Medallion Awards, a special designation within the program, are reserved for volunteers judged to have gone above and beyond in serving their communities.
The local organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominees to send to the governor’s office every year, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator. Nominations can be submitted in several different categories, such as senior, youth, faith-based, family, group and business. Only one Medallion nomination is permitted per county.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Dave Tubergen, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, nominated Widener in recognition of his devotion to veterans in the community.
“John Widener was an easy choice, as his work for me at the chapter has been exemplary,” Tubergen said. “When I found out the other things he did in the community, it made it easy to recommend John for an award. On Sundays, he drives his church bus, picking up parishioners who had no other transportation to get to church. He has started doing a Bible study at our chapter with some of our members. He holds office hours at the chapter to assist our local veterans with their service claims and filing travel claims. His dedication to local veterans is above reproach.”
As adjutant for the chapter, Widener takes meeting minutes, produces the group’s newsletter, maintains its website and has helped the organization procure and install new flag poles.
“As a NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) volunteer, he partnered with the DAV for a veterans’ Memorial Day hot dog lunch for 100 veterans that could come out,” his nomination reads. “For those that could not, he delivered their food. For Christmas, he and his wife, Karen, and the DAV commander delivered Christmas boxes to homebound veterans without much family and set up a small Christmas party with a meal and gift for veterans who were able to attend at the facility.”
Widener also is an active member of the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve Association Chapter No. 123, Veterans of Foreign Wars Table Rock Post No. 5362 and the American Legion Post No. 21.
“John is well respected in the community and is a blessing to the veterans and the downtrodden at all times,” his nomination reads. “He exhibits a very giving heart. He communicates well with just about everyone and is deserving of this wonderful award.”
Widener was born in Detroit, Michigan, but his family moved to Winston-Salem when he was an infant. He grew up and graduated from high school there, then served in the Navy for 10 years as a propulsion engineer.
“I served many tours in the Mediterranean and did a world cruise after recommissioning the battleship Wisconsin BB-64 out of Pearl Harbor,” Widener said. “I served in the Gulf War from 1989-91.”
A tragedy cut his military career short.
“My military career ended after being in a major car accident, which paralyzed me from my waist down,” Widener said. “After surgery and a lot of motivation, I am walking today, but I am suffering with anxiety and depression, PTSD, chronic pain, degenerative disc and joint disease and neuropathy in both legs and feet, also in both arms and hands.”
After his accident, he and his wife moved to Burke County.
“I worked a few odd jobs, but was not very happy with myself, so my wife and I decided to go to truck driving school,” Widener said. “While on the road, I received a calling from God to go to college to get my degree in Christian counseling. After completing my degree, I joined a group of online missionaries. I do have a minister’s license, but I use it for being a chaplain in various places. I am also a board-certified life coach.”
His nomination mentions that he is active in ministry and works with the youth in his church.
He joined the DAV chapter a few years ago to connect with other veterans.
“I have the heart to help them because I have been where they are: in need of someone to talk to who can relate to my military service and in need of assistance getting military benefits,” Widener said.
The task brings both joy and challenge.
“Helping veterans get their benefits is very rewarding,” Widener said. “Meeting veterans who refuse help is heartbreaking.”
He noted that there are about 80 homebound veterans just in the local DAV chapter, and many more in the community who are homeless, and encouraged people to consider ways they can make a difference among the local veteran population.
“Anyone interested in helping veterans can offer their time and talents to volunteer at veteran facilities,” Widener said. “The DAV chapter is a good place to go to find where to begin. Some need help with housekeeping, yard work and transportation, while others need home repairs and assistance making their homes handicapped-accessible when their service-related injuries and disabilities make it necessary. Donations of new or used medical equipment are helpful. Because of the pandemic, veterans have challenges getting assistance in a timely fashion. Volunteers are needed more than ever. Donations are also accepted at DAV chapters.
“Many veterans just want to be appreciated for their service. If you see a veteran, thank him or her for their part in preserving our freedoms.”
He expressed appreciation for being recognized with a Governor’s Medallion Award.
“I feel blessed and honored to use my abilities and talents to help others in need,” Widener said.
