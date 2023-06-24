A man who describes himself on his Facebook page as “a semi-professional volunteer” was given the governor’s highest award for volunteer service.

Morganton resident Dave Tubergen recently received a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Medallion Award for his many years volunteering with the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43, the Burke County Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross and the Amorem hospice agency. The Medallion Awards are given to only 20 people across the state each year for outstanding volunteer service.

He traveled to Raleigh to have NC Gov. Roy Cooper present him with the medallion, and then was recognized a second time at a ceremony organized by Volunteer Burke for all the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award winners for Burke County held May 23 at First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

Tubergen is a native of Illinois, but moved to Morganton in 1963 when his father took a teaching position at the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

He achieved a distinguished career in the US Air Force, serving from 1971-91 and advancing to the rank of master sergeant. During his time of service, he flew EC-121 Constellation radar aircraft, worked with NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), served as senior Air Force NCO in the Netherlands on a NATO assignment and worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, DC. He was an air operations supervisor and a member of the Space Shuttle Support Team.

Last year, Tubergen received a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for his 26 years volunteering with the Burke County Disaster Action Team of the American Red Cross, according to a previous News Herald article. As a DAT member, he responds to local disasters at all hours of the day and night, issuing vouchers for housing, food and other necessities as needed.

“The most challenging part is getting a phone call at 2 a.m. from the American Red Cross dispatcher sending me out to a house fire call (for a) family with children who has nowhere to go,” Tubergen said. “I will help them with their immediate needs and ensure they are cared for. Sometimes the call could be in Cleveland County, Catawba County, Caldwell County (or) Burke County. A 25-mile drive is common. But that is what I volunteered for, to help in an emergency situation the best I can.”

He also gives presentations on safety issues and disaster preparedness to local schools on behalf of the Red Cross.

Tubergen joined the Morganton chapter of the Disabled American Veterans in 1996. He started out as legislative representative with the organization. Since then, he has served as adjutant, treasurer, junior vice commander and commander.

Brownie Rochefort, who introduced Tubergen at the ceremony at FUMC, noted that while he was commander, he helped the chapter exceed its membership goals during the coronavirus pandemic and raised enough funds in three months to have the parking lot of the chapter headquarters paved.

The Morganton DAV and Tubergen in particular are well-known in the community for championing the rights and needs of veterans. Tubergen is a Level 2 Service Officer, meaning he is trained to help veterans apply for their benefits and navigate any problems that may arise during the claims process.

“We try and improve all veterans’ style of life by putting in claims and having meetings to discuss changes to the entire system,” Tubergen said.

Veterans may visit him at the DAV headquarters at 2779 DAV Ave. in Morganton Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. with their DD-214 forms and take advantage of this free service. Membership in the chapter is not required.

“Just takes a few minutes of your time, (and) it may be well worth it,” Tubergen said. “Just because you are turned down once does not mean you should give up.”

He said he has encountered veterans “who do not think they are entitled to anything, wanting to save money for the more disabled veterans.”

“They don’t realize that they too are entitled to their disabilities, no matter how minor they may seem,” he said. “Another problem is lack of documentation. We can get the documentation from the National Archives. It just takes a bit of time, sometimes years, but we don’t give up. We continue to pursue the compensation that is deserved.”

In addition, Tubergen is part of the Volunteer Transportation Network for the Charles George VA Medical Center near Asheville, meaning he provides free transportation to and from the hospital for local veterans who lack the ability to travel there on their own. He also takes them to doctor’s appointments.

“After going through the training, I started driving back in 1999 and have gone through several vehicles during the years,” Tubergen said. “We recently bought another chapter van to assist more veterans on trips that would not be available to take normally. I have probably drove over a quarter million miles transporting our veterans to their appointments.”

He was inspired to volunteer with Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now Amorem) several years ago after the hospice agency helped to care for his mother during her final days.

“I was asked as a veteran if I would be willing to help with other veterans,” Tubergen said.

His visits to veterans in hospice care include a ceremony described as “a final recognition of service to their country.”

“We have veterans all over the community, and traveling to them is an honor,” Tubergen said. “The family is normally there when I visit, and they seem to get as much out of the ceremony as the veteran. Even when the veteran was in a deep sleep, we still performed the ceremony for the attending family members, including the slow salute.”

He said he feels honored to receive a Medallion Award for his volunteer service.

“It was truly an honor to meet with the governor,” Tubergen said. “My wife, daughter and grandson were there to observe.”

He encouraged people to give volunteer service a try.

“Giving back to the community is very rewarding, helping your neighbors to improve their way of life,” Tubergen said. “There are a lot of folks in this community that can use a hand up, not a handout.”