Local veterans honor those killed in action with monument

“We wanted something that would stand up to the weather for decades and would require little, if any maintenance,” Jennings said. “We also wanted it to display patriotism, esteem and reverence toward the fallen. We liked the durability of black granite and the look of the names individually engraved into it. We decided to group the KIAs by conflict and in alphabetical order to make it easier for people to find a specific name they were looking for. We initially talked about placing flags around the memorial for each branch of military service, but eventually came up with the idea of engraving the crest of each service into the stone. The end panels on each end of the memorial are engraved with the Battle Cross Final Tribute Pin. This pin is worn in memory of a military veteran to honor the spirit, strength and sacrifice of our fallen heroes.”