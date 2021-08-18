Local veterans honor those killed in action with monument

Local veterans saw three years of hard work finally pay off as their vision to have a monument honoring Burke County military personnel killed in action installed in downtown Morganton became reality on Thursday.
The Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial monument now stands on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse and lists the names of all military members from Burke County who were killed while serving their country, from World War I to present day.
Veterans who were determined to honor local fallen soldiers formed a committee in July of 2018, received nonprofit status and began making presentations and raising funds for the monument.
“The motto of the Vietnam Veterans of America is, ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,’ said Gary Jennings, committee treasurer. “By not having a memorial anywhere in Burke County to honor all of our KIA veterans we, the committee, felt that these veterans and their families were not being appropriately memorialized. Our goal was to design, construct and place a worthy and dignified permanent memorial in a significant place of distinction and prestige.”
They estimated they would need approximately $50,000 to have the monument made and installed, according to a previous News Herald article.
“We went door-to-door in downtown Morganton and asked for donations from businesses,” Jennings said. “While many supported us with donations, one of our biggest contributors was Mike Brown from Brown Mountain Bottleworks. On three different occasions, he let us set up a table in his bar and sell T-shirts and hat pins and collect donations. He also gave us a percentage of his sales while we were there.
“We had a booth at the Morganton Festival, The Drexel Fair and other festivals in the county. At these booths, we sold T-shirts, hat pins, and raffled off gift cards. We also held a motorcycle ‘Poker Run,’ and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 Auxiliary Group held a two-day yard sale.”
A veteran on the committee, who is a retired construction worker and design engineer, designed the memorial.
“We wanted something that would stand up to the weather for decades and would require little, if any maintenance,” Jennings said. “We also wanted it to display patriotism, esteem and reverence toward the fallen. We liked the durability of black granite and the look of the names individually engraved into it. We decided to group the KIAs by conflict and in alphabetical order to make it easier for people to find a specific name they were looking for. We initially talked about placing flags around the memorial for each branch of military service, but eventually came up with the idea of engraving the crest of each service into the stone. The end panels on each end of the memorial are engraved with the Battle Cross Final Tribute Pin. This pin is worn in memory of a military veteran to honor the spirit, strength and sacrifice of our fallen heroes.”
They ordered the black granite for the monument last August.
“Months later, when we actually reached our goal, our first response was a rush of elation and a sense of completion and achievement,” Jennings said. “After this initial emotion, I personally experienced a feeling of pride in the community's showing of gratitude toward our killed in action veterans and their families. Without the people’s support, both financially and their passion toward honoring those killed in action, this memorial would never have come to fruition.”
The group submitted their design to several monument companies and received bids for the work. The committee chose Blue Ridge Monuments of Marion to create and install the monument.
Then committee members made sure they had all of the names of the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty.
“The Department of Defense maintains a registry of all U.S. military members killed in action,” Jennings said. “We extracted the names of those from North Carolina, then through many hours of research and interviews with local residents, family survivors, church and court records, we singled out the Burke County residents.”
The committee negotiated with city and county leaders to find a prominent spot for the monument in downtown Morganton.
“We immediately thought of the historic courthouse square,” Jennings said. “We visualized this as a place of distinction, honor and high visibility. When we approached our elected and appointed officials, we were met with differences of opinions. There was already an initiative in place to upgrade the courthouse square under the ‘Downtown Morganton Visioning and Master Plan.’ This plan did not include any new memorials.”
Committee members took the initiative and conducted a survey of local residents regarding potential placement of the monument.
“On this questionnaire, we asked, ‘Are you in favor of a memorial for Burke County Veterans Killed in Action, and if so, where do you think it should be placed,’ Jennings said. “Every person who answered the questionnaire was in favor of the memorial, and over 99% of them were in favor of it being placed on the courthouse square. We believe this information was useful in coming to the decision to allow the placement of the memorial on the courthouse square.”
The committee plans to have an official dedication ceremony for the monument, but must wait until renovations to the courthouse square are complete.
“The county commissioners and city council members have all expressed a desire to have a fitting and respectful ceremony,” Jennings said.
City and county leaders were onsite Thursday to congratulate the veterans and see the monument, including Bryan Steen, county manager, and Butch McSwain, Morganton city council member.
“I would like to thank the veterans who put this together,” McSwain said. “It’s a tribute to them every bit as much as it is a tribute to the names on the display. This is a welcome addition to our courthouse development.”
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson approved of the project as well.
“Burke County veterans need to be remembered, as they gave their lives as the ultimate sacrifice,” Thompson said. “I hope this memorial will be a place of remembrance and reverence.”
Jennings agreed.
“By placing this memorial on the historic Burke County courthouse square, we believe we are dedicating a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes and their families,” Jennings said. “Our hope is that this memorial will ensure that the citizens of Burke County will never forget or abandon the memory and sacrifices of those who died to preserve our freedoms, rights and privileges.”
