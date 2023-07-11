A local veterinarian was recently recognized for her dedication in meeting the needs of homeless and unwanted animals in the community.

Dr. Jennifer McGrady, who works for the Animal Hospital of East Burke, was one of five people from Burke County honored with a North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award this year. She received the award for her volunteer service with Burke County Animal Services at a ceremony hosted by Volunteer Burke on May 23 at First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

McGrady was born in North Carolina and grew up in Morganton, graduating from Freedom High in 2006. She initially studied Japanese at Wake Forest University and worked in Japan as a teacher before changing course to pursue veterinary medicine.

“My family always had plenty of animals, and I loved taking them to the vet,” McGrady said. “Our family vets were Dr. Hemstreet and Dr. Pearson, and they always would explain things to me, even as a child. I was enamored with it. Pair that with a love of science, thanks to my chemistry teacher mother, and absolutely bombing my college economics class, I knew I was going into medicine. And who would pick humans over kittens and puppies? So, veterinary medicine was for me.”

She took classes at Western Piedmont Community College and the University of North Carolina – Charlotte and eventually was accepted into the veterinary school at Kansas State University.

“I was heavily involved with clubs throughout my educational career, and that has bled into my career, where I am a secretary for the (Burke County) Animal Advisory Board, honorary member of the Burke County Animal Services Foundation and involved with PRISM—WNC, a LGBTQIA+ supporting organization,” McGrady said.

She is a full-time veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of East Burke, so all of the work she does for Burke County Animal Services is done on a volunteer basis. She began working with BCAS around 2020 when the organization brought a dog to the clinic for a medical assessment.

“I got to meet and talk with Kaitlin (Settlemyre), the director of BCAS, and then Animal Control Officer, now coordinator of BCAS, Elizabeth (Guffey), and we just hit it off,” McGrady said. “I asked them what I could do to help, and the rest is history.”

Megan Parillo, volunteer services coordinator for Amorem, who introduced McGrady at the awards ceremony, described the veterinarian’s wide variety of volunteer activities that have helped 462 animals just this past year.

“These efforts include assistance and medical needs, placement for adoption, fostering, transporting animals to other rescue groups, education and advocacy,” Parillo said. “She volunteers her time to help with spaying and neutering shelter pets on her day off. She also volunteers to come in and clean kennels and perform exams. She is a wonderful foster volunteer. She opens her clinic to animals for a change of scenery, or her home for some relaxation time, until they find their forever home.”

McGrady helped Animal Services film promotional videos educating the public about responsible pet ownership and assisted pets with medical issues at the Pet Palooza Festival.

“She has also volunteered her time at three rabies clinics in the past year, where 174 animals benefited from rabies vaccines,” Parillo said.

McGrady expressed admiration for the work that BCAS has done in the face of many daunting challenges. She said securing funding and finding space for animals are constant struggles.

“The staff at BCAS have done amazing work for what little they have,” McGrady said. “They work tirelessly to rescue strays/injured animals, return lost animals, transport animals north to adoption centers, deal with terrible cruelty/neglect cases and help community members keep healthy pets. Funding is always difficult, because we never know what will be brought in. Animal Control often are called out for injured animals that may require advanced treatment. There are only 24 dog kennels in the shelter, and they often intake that many in a week.”

Still, their results are remarkable.

“BCAS currently has a live release rate of approximately 87%,” McGrady said. “This is phenomenal for a county shelter that cannot turn away stray or injured animals. The definition of a ‘no-kill’ shelter is a 90% live release rate, (which) is often achieved by other rescues by choosing healthy, adoptable animals, which BCAS cannot do. They get what they get and still rehabilitate and get these animals adopted.”

She finds deep fulfillment in nursing homeless pets back to health as they search for their forever homes.

“Some animals come in an absolutely terrible state, and watching them heal and recover brings me such joy,” McGrady said. “These cases can also be the most challenging, as we have to work within the constraints of our budget to do what we can.

“Population medicine is also challenging. The current shelter does not have enough room for isolation or quarantine to keep newly arrived animals separate so they don’t infect the general population. Sometimes we have to come up with new ideas to try to keep everyone healthy in a shelter environment.”

She was surprised to win a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award and noted that her volunteer service has taught her that “there is so much difference one can make with just a little bit of time committed.”

She encouraged people to seek out volunteer experiences they are passionate about and shared how those interested in helping shelter pets can make a difference at BCAS. These actions could be as simple as walking shelter dogs, treating them to a brief field trip or donating pet food.

“Fostering animals is a wonderful way to help evaluate pets to get them adopted sooner,” McGrady said. “One can donate money to the Animal Services Foundation to help offset medical costs and allow us to not have to make medical decisions based (on) cost. And easiest of all is to talk to our [county] commissioners to ensure we get a new larger shelter with a medical clinic to serve this county’s pet population.”