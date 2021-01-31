Local woman finds joy in embracing new challenges

In December, Sharon Leftwich and her husband, Kevin, celebrated with a cocktail her latest achievement. She’d worn the same black wool dress for 100 consecutive days.
She told me about it on Zoom.
“What?” I said, surprised.
I met Sharon three years ago when she became family literacy coordinator of Burke Literacy Council and soon discovered she was not only dedicated to her work, but quite fashionable. Of course, I hadn’t seen her in person lately.
In March, her job changed drastically, and her dedication to work impressed me more than ever. She became my go-to expert in virtual matters. She encouraged many of us technologically resistant volunteers to Zoom; taught immigrants how to attend class on smartphones; and helped mothers get their children online for school.
But the same dress every day didn’t seem like her. I wanted details.
The story began a couple of years ago, she said, when she and her husband discussed retirement. They decided to travel and eventually move to a different country while still “young and healthy enough.” To do that, they “needed to cut down on expenses.”
They were interested in Spanish-speaking countries. He’d been studying Spanish on CDs, and she heard it frequently at work. As they first traveled during summer vacation, he discovered people talked faster than they did on CDs and she found she understood better than she spoke. She figured once they moved, they’d learn.
They “fell in love with Ecuador, the people, and the food.” The health care and infrastructure were good; the cost of living, a third of that in the states, and scuba diving available for her husband. They decided to sell or give away things and move at the end of 2020.
The coronavirus hit.
They pushed their planned move to spring 2021. Since they couldn’t travel, Sharon challenged herself (and her husband) to take 52 hikes in 52 weeks. But hiking trails became so crowded, she didn’t feel safe, so decided, instead, to make 52 cocktails, for an at-home “happy hour.”
“I researched classic cocktails back to the 1800s, and posted photos of cocktails on Instagram,” she said.
The cocktails become so popular, she ended up doing 85 cocktails in a row, even created some of her own.
She also cleaned out her closet.
“I love clothes and fashion, but couldn’t take it all, only one carry-on bag and two checked bags per person,” she said.
Last summer, she wore only what she’d packed into a carry-on travel bag, a limitation that helped her “to prioritize.”
She discovered good quality merino wool, “perfect for travel and multifunctional — for tropics or for cold.”
“It’s lightweight, soft, silky, breathable and washable,” she said. “To me it’s like magic, keeps you cool and keeps you warm. Think about sheep.”
Wool dried fast when hand-washed and didn’t hold odors, so required less washing. She learned that “about 25% of the water we use is for washing clothes and we wash clothes that aren’t dirty about 90% of the time.” Perhaps best of all, wool wasn’t “fast fashion” that often ends up in a landfill.
She found a mission and philosophy that she liked on a website named “wool&.” The company offered a 100-day dress challenge. Anyone who bought a dress and wore it eight hours a day for 100 straight days got a new dress free.
Sharon, who has always loved challenges, had run out of cocktail ideas. She couldn’t wait to begin. She first wore the dress Sept. 22 and posted the required daily photo on Instagram.
“My dress became famous,” she said. “People stopped me in the grocery and wanted to see my dress. About 250 women are doing the challenge now.”
Not only has she met “interesting, cool people, people becoming minimalists,” she’s learned of other challenges, “like not buying anything for a year or limiting a wardrobe to 30 pieces of clothes.”
As she neared the end of the 100 days, the company contacted her and asked to use her photos. Now, a collage of her pictures on the website advertises the challenge.
“I’m still wearing the dress every day,” she said. “I layer it with a T-shirt or leggings or sweater. It simplified my life. I don’t have to think about what to wear.”
Her ultimate goal, she said, is “to chronicle our journey of getting rid of stuff and moving to Ecuador. Most people our age don’t go by themselves, so I’d like to write a travelogue for seniors, keep a blog and chronicle on Instagram. I love research and discovering places.”
People learning of her move often ask: “But how can you leave your (four) kids and (four) grandkids?’
Her answer: “How awesome for them to have parents and grandparents to visit in a foreign country during summer breaks! And we can FaceTime or Zoom. This year, all the sheltering in place will make it easier to move.”
Besides, the Leftwiches plan to return eventually to North Carolina and buy a “tiny house.”
Briefly I wondered why she looked for challenges when regular life offers plenty, but remembered her quick adjustment to the pandemic and knew the answer.
Years of self-imposed challenges have taught her self-discipline, flexibility and a delight in learning new things. Not bad traits to have when a challenge you didn’t choose comes along.
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.