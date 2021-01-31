Local woman finds joy in embracing new challenges

In December, Sharon Leftwich and her husband, Kevin, celebrated with a cocktail her latest achievement. She’d worn the same black wool dress for 100 consecutive days.

She told me about it on Zoom.

“What?” I said, surprised.

I met Sharon three years ago when she became family literacy coordinator of Burke Literacy Council and soon discovered she was not only dedicated to her work, but quite fashionable. Of course, I hadn’t seen her in person lately.

In March, her job changed drastically, and her dedication to work impressed me more than ever. She became my go-to expert in virtual matters. She encouraged many of us technologically resistant volunteers to Zoom; taught immigrants how to attend class on smartphones; and helped mothers get their children online for school.

But the same dress every day didn’t seem like her. I wanted details.

The story began a couple of years ago, she said, when she and her husband discussed retirement. They decided to travel and eventually move to a different country while still “young and healthy enough.” To do that, they “needed to cut down on expenses.”