Local woman helps trace 'revolutionary' connections

Have you ever wondered what your ancestors were up to in the 1700s?
Morganton resident Charlotte Bridges wants to know. If you’re a woman descended from someone who helped the American cause in the Revolutionary War, you’re eligible for membership in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR, often shortened to DAR.)
The NSDAR is a nonprofit, nonpartisan volunteer organization founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Why did Bridges join DAR?
“I was getting ready to retire and wanted to have an opportunity to be part of a group that shared my interests and values,” she said. “I’m very drawn to patriotism and love for my country. DAR does a lot of good in the community.”
The 136 members of the Quaker Meadows Chapter work on cemetery preservation, hold student essay contests on historical topics, support causes for women, girls and veterans, and offer a yearly scholarship at Western Piedmont Community College, as well as offer other community services.
As registrar of Quaker Meadows Chapter of NSDAR, Bridges helps prospective members learn about and verify their ancestry. She pointed out that an ancestor may have helped the cause of American independence in other ways besides fighting battles.
“Civilians get credit for service if they provided supplies to the cause and that’s documented, or if they were a juror or magistrate or participant in (non-Loyalist) civil government.”
Bridges, a retired clinical social work supervisor who’s worked at Foothills Mental Health and Broughton Hospital, told how her forefather, Christian Carpenter of North Carolina, had qualified as a DAR Patriot.
She said, “My patriot ancestor signed an oath, The Tryon Resolve, that stated, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘We’re tired of what the British have been doing to us, and we’re putting our lives and treasure on the line.’”
Where does a person start to research her lineage? DAR standards of proof require certain types of documentation to connect each generation.
Bridges suggests talking to family, seeing if they have any family history documents.
Beyond that, she said, “I can help, and starting a family tree on Ancestry.com is very helpful.”
Ancestry.com contains documents such as census records, death certificates, birth and marriage certificates and wills and probate records. Paying to join this genealogical website is not necessary.
Bridges said, “Our local DAR chapter pays for my membership in Ancestry, and I can start a family tree for any prospective DAR member.”
Another free option is AncestryLibrary.com, available at Burke County Public Library branches. This online service allows users within the library to research, download and print, but not save files within the Ancestry site.
Bridges also mentioned the Church of Latter-Day Saints’ free website, www.familysearch.org, which provides access to genealogy documents.
If a DAR application is approved, the new member pays $142, which includes national, district, state and chapter dues and a review fee. Yearly dues after the first year are about half that amount as the application/review fee is a one-time charge.
Sometimes ideas about family ancestors are wrong. Bridges said she hears, “Everybody in the family ‘knows’ they’re descended from a certain person,” but she must tell folks, “It doesn’t matter if you can’t prove it.”
And just because one person is a dead end does not mean the end of the search.
Looking for relatives in the 1700s means going seven, eight or nine generations back, according to Bridges.
She said, “It may take several months of research. With my patriot ancestor it did. I started with one and had to switch to another because I couldn’t prove my connection to one generation.”
She continued, “Just a person’s willingness to work with me and explore is very helpful. Most people in this part of North Carolina can trace back to a patriot as opposed to say, in Texas or Nevada, which were settled much later.”
Morganton DAR member and African American Dr. Leslie McKesson says Black women may be related to Revolutionary War patriots. Her great-great grandfather, a slave owner, had a grandfather, Capt. William Dula, who served in the war for independence and is her patriot. McKesson’s book, “Black and White,” tells the story of her connection to her white ancestors.
She added, “There are DAR members who have African American and Native American patriots as well.”
In some cases, DNA evidence may be used to connect a prospective member to a living person whose patriot has been documented.
For more information about DAR, contact quakermeadowsdar@gmail.com or call Regent, Janie Matthews at 828 448-0412.
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group and is a member of DAR thanks to her cousin, Mary Jane Dillingham Westall, who did all the research.