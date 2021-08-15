Local woman helps trace 'revolutionary' connections

Another free option is AncestryLibrary.com, available at Burke County Public Library branches. This online service allows users within the library to research, download and print, but not save files within the Ancestry site.

Bridges also mentioned the Church of Latter-Day Saints’ free website, www.familysearch.org, which provides access to genealogy documents.

If a DAR application is approved, the new member pays $142, which includes national, district, state and chapter dues and a review fee. Yearly dues after the first year are about half that amount as the application/review fee is a one-time charge.

Sometimes ideas about family ancestors are wrong. Bridges said she hears, “Everybody in the family ‘knows’ they’re descended from a certain person,” but she must tell folks, “It doesn’t matter if you can’t prove it.”

And just because one person is a dead end does not mean the end of the search.

Looking for relatives in the 1700s means going seven, eight or nine generations back, according to Bridges.

She said, “It may take several months of research. With my patriot ancestor it did. I started with one and had to switch to another because I couldn’t prove my connection to one generation.”