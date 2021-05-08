Local woman named trainer of the year in emergency communications

Burke County Emergency Communications announced Friday that Casandra Reid, quality assurance training manager, has received the prestigious award of Trainer of The Year on May 5 from the North Carolina Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.
Reid is responsible for all required training for both new and renewing certifications for all staff at Burke County Emergency Communications, which is responsible for providing 911 communications to all of Burke County. She is also part of the management team and assisted in integrating the 911 back-up location as well as the Say Something Program.
Reid has achieved her general instructor certification, Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) executive management certification and Radio Operator/Telecommunicator Emergency Response Task Force (RADO/TERT) certification. She is currently enrolled in the APCO Communications Training Officer Instructor program and has applied for Emergency Medical Dispatch Instructor training.
Additionally, Reid teaches CPR, AHA BLS and is a Division of Criminal Information Local Agency instructor.
Reid participates in community areas including the Frye Regional Hospital Chest Pain Accreditation and Committee, member of Emergency Support Function 2 NC State Emergency Response Team, Certified NC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Officer, and is a member of the Burke County EMS Quality Management Committee. She is well versed in many areas of 911 and Emergency Communications, having been in dispatch for many years.