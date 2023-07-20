HILDEBRAN — What started out as a doodle to keep her kids entertained has turned into a full children’s book for a local woman.

“Chicken on the Moon” is a children’s picture book designed to teach kids all about perseverance while telling the story of a chicken with his sights set on making it to the moon.

It was 2018 when the first inklings of an idea made it onto paper.

Author Jana Farris said she was at church with her husband and two sons — 3 and 5 years old — who were squirming through a sermon. An art teacher, Farris asked her kids what she should doodle to help keep them still during worship services.

“One of my boys said a chicken and one of them said the moon,” Farris said. “And so I sat there and drew a chicken that ended up standing on the moon.”

The little drawing was tucked away, almost forgotten until the pandemic started.

In the spring of 2020, days were hectic and filled with Farris trying to balance helping her sons through kindergarten and second grade while teaching her art class at Bunker Hill High School in Catawba County remotely while her husband also worked full time.

But after school was over and the work day finished, it was a different story.

“On the weekends and at night, we didn’t go anywhere, we didn’t do anything,” Farris said. “We actually ended up having more time than ever, and so at some point, my husband said, ‘you know, you’ve done such a cute drawing, you should write a book about it.’”

She decided to give it a shot, employing some skills she learned from a higher level art class in high school. She said she still had that book from high school and the lessons she learned writing it — formatting, printing and planning out text and illustration placement — helped her a lot through writing “Chicken on the Moon.”

She started chipping away on the book, writing the story and sketching illustrations. The chicken transformed from the typical barnyard chicken to a more anthropomorphic version, something that helped the feathered creature on his journey to space.

Some of the illustrations feature decorations found in her own home, but there’s one Easter egg she hopes most Burke County readers will recognize.

“Going toward Morganton, downtown Morganton, there’s that fantastic view of Table Rock right in front of you,” Farris said. “My family and I live in Hildebran currently, and my husband works in Valdese, and so every time we make the trip to Morganton, we point out to the kids, ‘oh, there’s that mountain.’”

She decided to add that skyline as the view from the chicken’s kitchen window.

Before long, Farris started sending letters to agents hoping to get picked up. When she didn’t hear back from an agent, she decided to go right to the publishers. Orange Hat Publishing, which is based in Farris’ home state of Wisconsin, expressed interest.

“That was in just this past October, and she said, ‘do you think you could have the illustrations done by January?’” Farris said. “Of course, eager beaver, I was like, ‘oh yeah, no problem, I’ll have that finished in no time.’ I sat down and actually started working on the illustrations and, oh man, it was quite a crunch.”

With some extra help from her husband, her nights and weekends from last fall to January were filled with finishing the illustrations for the book. The book went up for presales in February and launched in April, when a book launch was held at the Valley Hills Mall in Hickory.

“The whole thing is still very surreal,” Farris said. “I got the paperback copy first, a galley copy for the author, and I was very excited, obviously to open it up. Holding it, I can’t use any other word than surreal. I’m holding my book and looking at the illustrations and it’s like my brain can’t compute.”

She said it’s also a little scary to put her work out there.

“As an artist, I make art for myself, and so I never feel judged or critiqued,” Farris said. “I make art for me. But making this book, it’s meant to go out into the world have other people read it … It’s nerve-wracking to think, ‘well, what will people think?’”

Farris said she can relate to the aspirations of the chicken-turned-astronaut in her book.

“I had always dreamed of writing and illustrating my own book someday, but you know, it’s not something you ever think will actually happen,” Farris said. “It was very exciting, through COVID, such an awful time, that I was able to bring forth something that I’ve always wanted to do, that I get to cross off my bucket list.”

The book is available in paperback or hard cover through Amazon, Barnes & Noble or directly through the publisher’s website, www.orangehatpublishing.com.