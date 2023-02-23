Editor's Note This article is second in a series highlighting the awarding of a historical marker on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail to Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in Morganton. The series will feature the church, the West Concord Mothers who met at the church to plan civil rights activities and local integration stories.

The West Concord Mothers who fought for an equal access to education for African American students in Burke County during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s are still remembered today for their courage and determination.

Their story was recognized anew following the approval of a North Carolina Civil Rights Trail historical marker for Slades Chapel AME Zion Church at 307 E. Union St. in Morganton. The Seven Mothers, as they also were known — Willette Chambers, Mildred Largent, Annie J. Hicks, Ruth Forney, Rosa Johnson, Laura Thomas and Lucille Rutherford — often met at the church to make plans to advocate for equal opportunities for Black students.

The Mothers’ story begins in September 1961, when they petitioned the school board and city council to provide transportation for their children to attend Mountain View School, the elementary school for African American students in Morganton at the time. The school was more than a mile from many of the students’ homes, according to documentation compiled by Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, and her committee, for the marker application.

“There were no buses in the city school system, and public transportation was expensive,” the documentation reads. “Many Black women at the time worked domestic jobs due to the limitations of the kinds of jobs available to them. For one of the women, it would cost $9 of her $20 weekly salary to pay for lunch and transportation for four of her children to attend school.”

Two white schools were closer to their homes — Forest Hill and Morganton Central (located where the current Burke County courthouse is now). The Mothers requested that if the board/council could not help with transportation, that their children be allowed to attend the white schools.

The school board initially told the Mothers that the schools were not required to provide transportation for students and that there was no money in their budgets to do so. Board members eventually negotiated an arrangement with Suburban Coach Company to transport the students at a reduced rate.

The Mothers returned to the school board in June 1963 to request that their children be transferred to the white schools since they were closer and had better educational opportunities. The documentation notes this was a result of “planning and organizing the effort with other members of the community.”

Most of the Seven Mothers were members of Slades Chapel, according to Johnston. The Mothers and those assisting them met often at the church, mostly “after dark to minimize the risk of being noticed by those who might oppose their efforts.”

The Rev. J.L. Hunt, pastor of the church at the time, served as president of the Burke County branch of the NAACP and played a key role in the Seven Mothers’ mission.

“They discussed things like who would go to meetings to protest something, or what kind of behavior would be appropriate when they were going to the white schools once integration happened,” Johnston said. “I think they wanted to approach things non-violently.”

The board approved the reassignment of 30 students — two to Morganton High School, 24 to Forest Hill and four to Morganton Central — for the 1963-64 school year.

“These women and their children faced heckling, taunting and threats as they walked into the previously ‘whites only’ schools,” the documentation reads.

Two of the four Black students reassigned to Morganton Central were sent to special education classes.

“I know at least one of them had not been in special education before,” Johnston said. “I think those students felt very alone.”

Local resident Beverly Carlton was one of the students sent to Morganton Central and shared what that experience was like in a previous News Herald article. Her mother, Ruth Forney, was one of the West Concord Mothers.

“My sister and I spent two years there, and they were tough, as if we were carrying the weight of the world on our young shoulders,” Carlton said. “There was no orientation, no preparation for this cataclysmic start of school integration. The environment was not conducive for us to learn. I experienced a lot of hatred and shame because of my skin color. The majority of staff and students at Central Elementary School showed me they did not want me there. There was no doubt about this fact.”

Other former Black students interviewed for the historical record recall being separated from the white students “in an attempt to prevent any problems.” Students remember having pages torn out of their textbooks and having their clothes torn by white students.

“Christoble Johnson’s coat became missing from the coat rack, and she found it in the restroom toilet, covered in feces,” the documentation reads.

Johnston said the Mothers and their children also faced backlash from the local African American community as they fought for change.

“One of the hardships they faced was that even their friends and neighbors were upset with them for going to the white schools,” Johnston said. “It was like, ‘Are you better than us?’ They really got it from both sides.”

Another previous News Herald article notes that “Black families that year endured having crosses burned in their yards and received telephone threats.”

“Some of this is history that very few people know about, because instead of telling it, honoring it and celebrating it, (they say) let us hide it and not talk about it,” said Ruth Roseboro, who was an African American student during integration in Burke County. “As if Morganton, Burke County never had any issues with race. It did and in some ways, it still does today.”

Even after integration came to Burke County schools, the fight for equal rights and treatment continued, with Slades Chapel serving as host to civil rights demonstrations and protests. Johnston said the church once had wide front steps that facilitated large gatherings.

“There were demonstrations done on those steps,” Johnston said. “They would gather there to sing. I was told of an event where students left Morganton High School one day after integration (to protest at the church). The students were protesting unfair treatment, especially in extra-curricular activities.”

Johnston studied photos from MHS’s yearbooks published in the first few years following integration and confirmed that most pictures of extra-curricular groups had no Black students in them. Some of that, she found, was due to school policy.

“I had always heard that the Olive Hill marching band was just outstanding,” Johnston said. “People would love to see them in a parade. When those students went up to Morganton High School, they were not allowed to be in the band. I was told the rules were that you had to have been in band since the fifth grade, and Olive Hill didn’t start band that early. Also, you had to own your own instrument.”

Johnston said researching the story of the West Concord Mothers gave her a renewed appreciation for the struggles of African Americans in the local community during the civil rights era.

“I thought I was pretty well versed on the things that had happened during desegregation, but reading those personal accounts from people about the injustices they suffered through — that these kids went through when the schools integrated — that was really eye-opening to me,” Johnston said.