Local women take leadership role to preserve historic church - Burke County Notebook

In 1793, 10 years after America defeated the British to win independence, a group of dedicated Methodists organized the Gilboa congregation in Burke County. Today, 229 years later, another dedicated group is working to save their legacy.

Gilboa’s original two log church buildings have not survived, but the third, built in 1879 with clapboard siding and metal roof, still stands.

The church and its cemetery sit in a wooded area in the Salem community less than a mile from US 64. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Gilboa Methodist Church is the oldest framed church in the county.

The Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the property, unused since the 1940s except for special events. The First United Methodist Church in Morganton has acted as the unofficial caretaker of Gilboa since the congregation closed its doors and has invested volunteer time and funds for maintenance over the years.

In the summer of 2020, Morganton resident Andrea Kiser, who has ancestors buried in the Gilboa cemetery, visited the property and found pine saplings as tall as she was taking over the graveyard. The access road was rutted, washed out and nearly undriveable, and the church building needed major repairs.