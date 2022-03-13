Local women take leadership role to preserve historic church - Burke County Notebook

In 1793, 10 years after America defeated the British to win independence, a group of dedicated Methodists organized the Gilboa congregation in Burke County. Today, 229 years later, another dedicated group is working to save their legacy.
Gilboa’s original two log church buildings have not survived, but the third, built in 1879 with clapboard siding and metal roof, still stands.
The church and its cemetery sit in a wooded area in the Salem community less than a mile from US 64. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Gilboa Methodist Church is the oldest framed church in the county.
The Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the property, unused since the 1940s except for special events. The First United Methodist Church in Morganton has acted as the unofficial caretaker of Gilboa since the congregation closed its doors and has invested volunteer time and funds for maintenance over the years.
In the summer of 2020, Morganton resident Andrea Kiser, who has ancestors buried in the Gilboa cemetery, visited the property and found pine saplings as tall as she was taking over the graveyard. The access road was rutted, washed out and nearly undriveable, and the church building needed major repairs.
Twenty months later, Kiser and many of her friends and family have worked hard to restore the property. Both volunteers and hired helpers have landscaped and removed overgrown vegetation from the cemetery and cleaned the inside of the building. Run-down gates and locks were replaced; the road was scraped; a front-loader dug out the roadside ditches so water could drain, and three 20-foot pipes were put in. Fallen headstones and a sunken grave were reset. Where the church drive turns off US 64, 16 tons of asphalt was laid.
As a member of Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Kiser has inspired that organization to take a leadership role, and the group has been instrumental in the work.
Marsha Riddle, a lifelong Methodist and co-chair of Quaker Meadows DAR Historic Preservation Committee, has applied for and received grant funds to help with Gilboa restoration. First on the list is replacing the rusted metal roof. She recently drove me to the site where she and her committee gave me a tour.
Riddle is passionate about this project and said, “Francis Asbury came through and preached here!”
Asbury was one of the first Methodist Bishops in the U.S. and considered the Father of American Methodism. The formation of the Gilboa congregation was most likely an outgrowth of Bishop Asbury’s efforts, as he was influential in establishing the denomination in North Carolina.
Gilboa Methodist Church is the Mother Church of Methodism in Burke County and much of western N.C. according to Riddle. She said the DAR is working with the Methodists toward restoring the property.
“We’re exploring a nonprofit corporation to allow the Western N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church to transfer ownership of Gilboa to a 501©(3) nonprofit for preservation in perpetuity.”
When legal and insurance issues are settled, work can begin on the church building, and wider community-based fundraising will start.
ARS Construction Services in Candler, which specializes in historic properties, recently assessed the condition of the church’s roof, estimating replacement cost at $38,200, plus $7 for each rotted joist that needs replacing. Riddle said some of the 40 to 50 joists will surely need replacing.
Kiser said, “The metal roof is decaying and rusted but not leaking yet.” She added, “The wood around it is rotted and falling down.”
A new roof would need to be approved by the North Carolina Historic Preservation office, and would be a tin or a metal one, according to Riddle.
Quaker Meadows DAR has created a special account to hold funds received for the Gilboa restoration. Support has been received from the following so far:
The Huffman-Cornwell Foundation in Charlotte gave $2,000. Huffman-Cornwell supports those who work to improve the lives of Burke County residents through arts, culture, education, health and human services and faith-based activities.
The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation in Morganton, which supports charitable, religious, humanitarian and educational activities within North Carolina, gave $3,000 toward costs to restore the building’s foundation.
The Americana Corner in Richmond Hill, Georgia, gave $5,000. The purpose of Americana Corner is to tell the story of America from its founding era through its first century.
In addition to the above, a challenge grant from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation in Greensboro has been received. If DAR can raise $20,000 in new funds, this foundation will give $10,000.
The old frame church in its wooded setting is a lovely and important piece of history that many want to save. It’s something to appreciate in this springtime of rebirth and resurrection.
For more information, contact Marsha Riddle at 828-433-8244.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. For information about joining the Quaker Meadows chapter, contact Regent Janie Matthews at 828-448-0412.
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group and the Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.