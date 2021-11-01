Local writer publishes columns to benefit ministry

“Going Plaid” was named after her 2017 column that related the difficulty of replacing plaid loveseats in a world upholstered in gray and beige.

“Regardless of how the country is divided politically and socially, everyone has shifted to neutral when it comes to interior decoration,” Wilson wrote, and not following the herd can be difficult and expensive.

Several pieces deal with fashions or lack thereof, such as taking cues from Walmart.

“COVID has done that to us,” she said. “House dresses came into fashion in 2020 because we had few places to go other than the drug store drive-up and Zoom meetings”

Wilson explores weightier topics too, such as ice storms in the south, slave narratives and war casualties. Interspersed throughout are slices of humor that feel like chatting over coffee.

Wilson is author of “Dining with Robert Redford & Other Stories” (Little Creek, 2011) and was co-editor of “Idol Talk,” the first anthology of teen idol essays by female writers (McFarland, 2018).

She holds a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and a master of fine arts degree from the Stonecoast Creative Writing program at the University of Southern Maine. She has published widely in literary journals and anthologies.