Local youth attend state 4-H Congress

A delegation of Burke County 4-H members attended the North Carolina 4-H Congress, which was held virtually this year. MacKenzie Prichard, Graysyn Pritchard, Jacob Hanlon and Nick Thompson represented Burke County at the event July 20-23.
The congress attracted more than 300 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the state. Conference delegates participated online in general sessions, learned together in workshops, recognized award winners and elected state 4-H officers for the upcoming year.
Mackenzie Pritchard, 17, daughter of Nicki Carpenter and Mark Pritchard, was inducted into the 4-H Honor Club, one of the highest honors a 4-H member can achieve. New Honor Club members were tapped during a virtual candlelight ceremony Monday night, July 20.
Membership in the Honor Club is based on service to the 4-H program, leadership, moral standards, 4-H activities and project achievement. Less than one-half of 1 percent of North Carolina 4-H members are selected for membership each year. Members must be at least 16 years old and have a minimum of three years 4-H experience.
Pritchard is a senior at Draughn High School and a member of Voyage 4-H club. She has been active in the 4-H program for seven years.
4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. Various 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. The North Carolina State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide.
Nicki Carpenter is an Extension agent specializing in 4-H and youth development for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or nicki_carpenter@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
