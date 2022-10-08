Local youth complete trail work in honor of environmental observance

RALEIGH — Conservation Corps North Carolina, in partnership with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, supported a team of local students as they completed one mile of trail work for the new Oak Hill Community Park and Forest in Morganton.

The crew also helped to clear invasive species from around various parts of the park and picked up trash they found along the trail.

Students who participated in the program include Elvira Pedro, Christopher Pedro and Sofia Fencl.

Their endeavors honored this year’s National Public Lands Day, a signature event that promotes volunteer conservation of our nation’s public lands every Sept. 24. The trail work supports development of Oak Hill Community Park, a new 652-acre nature project located just 10 minutes from downtown Morganton. The new public land is funded through a collaboration of private individuals, foundations and small businesses.

“As a nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy strives to connect community members from all backgrounds to the outdoors,” said Andrew Kota, executive director of the Foothills Conservancy. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to work with CCNC to get area youth involved in this new community resource that will serve the residents and visitors of Morganton.”

The crew’s work is part of CCNC’s new community weekend program funded by the Duke Energy Foundation. The program introduces youth to local natural areas, conservation and camping. Diverse youth from six local communities are working on projects this fall to preserve parks, trails and nature preserves while they learn about environmental stewardship. The other communities include Raleigh, Morganton, Asheville, Durham and Charlotte.

CCNC recruits youth, many of whom are from minority and underserved neighborhoods, in each community for a weekend of work on a high priority conservation project.

The program includes an introduction to tools and safety, supervised work on a high impact conservation project, Leave No Trace principles, presentations from speakers about the public land they are working on, information about natural resource careers, and one night of camping.

Participants arrive early Saturday morning, leave Sunday afternoon and earn community service hours for successful completion of the program. CCNC also uses Duke funding to help participants with camping gear, transportation costs and other expenses that otherwise would be a barrier to participation.

“Today’s youth face many barriers to connecting with nature and exploring natural areas in their communities” said Jessie Birckhead, director of Conservation Corps North Carolina. “We seek to address these barriers and encourage diversity in conservation by providing a no-cost fun and safe introduction to camping and outdoor community service work with caring mentors and supportive conservation partners.”

Conservation Corps North Carolina is a program of Conservation Legacy, a national program that supports CCNC and other local programs across the nation.

“These young adults will be connected to parks, trails and natural areas in their communities because of their work at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest,” said Louis Duke, Duke Energy’s stakeholder engagement manager. “We are grateful for this opportunity to support conservation of community natural areas while also helping young people learn about our natural resources and environmental stewardship skills.”