Local youth pastor honored for 25 years of service

A local church celebrated the long-term accomplishments of its veteran youth pastor on Sunday, April 3.

Burkemont Baptist Church in Morganton recognized The Rev. Nelson Eddy Bunton Jr., affectionately known as Eddy, for 25 years of service to the church and the community at its morning worship service.

In the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, church members and staffers presented Bunton with a box of greeting cards they had collected for the occasion. Giovonnia Hennessee, who has served at Burkemont with Bunton since 1997, said she did not count cards but estimated that there were more than 150.

“We told him we hoped it would take him a week to open all the cards,” she said. “And it just might.”

After the greeting cards, the church presented Bunton with a 37-page photo album detailing his 25-year ministry from his first days at Burkemont in 1997 to the present. They also showed a video slideshow and several video messages from past students and community organizations he has affected over the years.

“It’s not about Eddy Bunton; it’s about the God he serves,” Bunton told the congregation during the service. “That’s the whole point, I want you to know my savior; I want you to know who I serve.”

“And that’s why he’s Eddy Bunton,” Hennessee said.

During the quarter-century Bunton has served at Burkemont, he has built a peerless legacy of accomplishment, faithful service and community involvement. Hennessee said Bunton has been instrumental in building Burkemont’s youth ministry into a top-notch program through initiatives such as DiscipleNow, “Missions Madness,” vacation Bible schools, Judgement House and various camps, conference and retreats. Over the years, she said, these programs have reached hundreds of young people with the church’s message and encouraged others to pursue full-time ministry or missions work.

Hennessee said she is aware of at least 18 students from Bunton’s youth ministry who have gone on to full-time ministry or missions work.

Bunton’s ministry also has extended far beyond the church’s walls to affect the community and beyond, she said. In 2016, he was instrumental in bringing World Changers, a national missions camp, to Morganton, which resulted in students from across the nation donating hundreds of hours of community service in the local area.

When World Changers folded in 2020, Bunton, along with the Revs. Greg Klapp of Burkemont, Justin Cunningham of El Bethel Baptist Church, Mike Chandler of Summit Community Church, Robby Smith of the Catawba River Baptist Association and several other local pastors, started Burke Changers, a mission camp patterned after World Changers that continued its youth-led community service movement in Burke County.

“I have known Eddy for about 5½ years and have found him to be a man of God who loves his family, church and community,” Smith said. “He is truly a man after God’s heart. Eddy has a heart for our community and has a deep love for missions.”

Over the years, Bunton has been involved with so many missions organizations and community service agencies that Hennessee said she has lost count. Some of his service activities include:

Board member for the Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County.

Leading seminars and classes via the Catawba River Baptist Association and the N.C. Baptist State Convention.

Serving as a football chaplain for Patton High School.

Serving as a Burke County Schools grief counselor.

Serving as a community adviser for Western Piedmont Community College Students for Christ.

Serving as a volunteer at South Mountain Baptist Camp.

Working with the Lakota Nation in South Dakota.

Volunteering with Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child.

Serving with Burke United Christian Ministries.

Organizing and delivering Thanksgiving meals for the community.

Working with Baptists on Mission.

Working with Habitat for Humanity of Burke County, including helping to build its 100th home.

Leading missions trips to Alaska, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Organizing and leading the food box program in 2020.

Also, Bunton and his wife, Virginia, have fostered several children, adopting their two youngest children through the foster care system.

Above all else, Hennessee said that Bunton’s legacy is one of love for God and unconditional love for the people he serves and lives among.

“Eddy is more than a pastor and friend,” she said. “Both my children were a part of the youth ministry under his leadership, and he presided over both of their weddings in 2019. Eddy has the most giving heart and a love for the underprivileged and the underserved.”

“One of the many things I learned from Eddy was how to have a servant’s heart in the church, our surrounding community and the world,” said Sheila Hope, who served as Bunton’s administrative assistant from 2005-17.

“When there is the loss of a church member, Eddy is there as soon as possible. He comforts and helps with the details of the loss process, including funeral arrangements,” longtime church member,” Ann Robinson said. “Even when things don’t go the way he planned, Eddy still goes with it and accepts the Father’s plan.”

“Whether he is holding the hand of a grieving parent or stepping into the many tough worlds of hurting teens, our church families have experienced Eddy’s unbelievable ability to love and support,” Martha Causby, another longtime church member, said.

Hennessee recalled that it took her less than a week to become convinced that Burkemont had found someone special when they called Bunton to Morganton.

“The first week Eddy was at Burkemont, I went to his office to ask him something,” she said. “Boxes were still being unpacked, his office was in disarray and I found Eddy on his knees, phone in hand, praying with a previous student. I knew then we had called the right man.”

Bunton also is convinced coming to Morganton and to Burkemont was the right decision for him and his family.

“This is where God has planted us,” he said at a community food distribution at Liberty Middle School in 2020. “We have been blessed to be able to build relationships with people wherever we go, from sitting beside them at county (recreation) leagues to cooperative efforts our church has been involved in through the years. Burke County is our home.”

