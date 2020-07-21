Locally-filmed movie picked up by online retailer

On May 3, 2019, Morganton’s global award-winning feature film, “The Sessions,” premiered at the Marquee Cinemas. At the premiere, the cast and crew met with the audience and welcomed everyone to see the film they had made. Now, one year later, Amazon Prime has accepted it and it is to be listed among the independent film screeners, open to viewing to the public.
“It’s incredibly humbling to get distribution from Amazon,” says Phillip Lehn, producer, writer, and actor of “The Sessions.” “Almost everyone I know has an Amazon Prime account in order to stream films and television shows. So, with that being said, it’s incredible to know ‘The Sessions’ will have the same opportunity as so many other higher-budget films in the world.”
The movie has won several Best Film Awards, as well as numerous Best Screenplay awards. In addition, the film’s two leads, Phillip Lehn and Tiffany Lefler, have both taken home Best Acting awards for their portrayals of Sammy Buford and Dr. Natalie Knowles.
“I’m also so grateful to see that the other actors in the film will be recognized globally,” continues Lehn. “The film, because of Amazon, will be available in not just America, but it will also be available in the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. And who knows who will watch this film? It could be Spielberg or anybody! As I said, I’m so grateful to see that the artists who created this film will get the opportunity they all earned.”
“The Sessions” is helmed by award-winning director Bobby Pimentel, written by Phillip Lehn, and produced in association with Artivational, PB&J Films, and BAP Productions. The film stars Phillip Lehn, Tiffany Lefler, Dixie Stamey, Taylor Rodier, Isaac Beverly, Patti Roehrig, Andrew Jackson, Sierra Fullwood, Brett Nugent, Patty M, Bobby Pimentel, Matthew Paul Lehn, Nora Peeler, and Logan Hosmer.
The film also had Julie Whitis as cinematographer/co-editor and David Cortello as the composer, who wrote an original song for the film titled, “The Things We Never Said.” In addition, “The Sessions” opened opportunities for Western Piedmont Community College students to their first feature film production, such as Tyler McKenzie, Thad Shell, and Sydney Robertson — all of whom have gone on to create incredible films and win various awards.
The film will be available to watch for free via an Amazon Prime membership or to buy for $9.99. The book the film is based on can be found on lulu.com. For more information on the film, visit www.thesessionsfilm.com/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.