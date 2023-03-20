NEBO — Firefighters are working to contain the Locust Cove fire in the vicinity of N.C. 80 (locally called Buck Creek Road) in the Sunnyvale area. Crews are working on both private property and on the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in McDowell County.

The fire is located near N.C. 80 between Locust Cove Road and Sugar Cove Road. The Locust Cove fire, which was first detected on Thursday evening, is currently estimated at 65 acres with 90% containment.

Fueled by dry conditions and southwest winds, the Locust Cove fire grew to 69 acres from Friday to Saturday morning. Light rainfall Friday evening helped to hinder progression of the fire which was burning mostly in needle and leaf litter on the forest floor of the steep hillsides consisting of mixed deciduous and coniferous trees with a dense rhododendron understory. Smoke impacts are negligible today with trace amounts over the area of the fire. Isolated smoke will continue to be seen within the fire area as stumps and dead-and-downed trees continue to smolder. There are currently no road closures or evacuations in place.

Firefighters are utilizing pre-existing trails and roads, as well as using Locust Creek and Sam’s Creek, and constructing handlines on Pine Mountain to contain the fire. Rain Friday and a change in wind direction on Sunday have aided firefighters in their efforts. Below-freezing nighttime temperatures should further reduce fire behavior.

Sixty-four firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service BRIDGE, and McDowell County fire departments have responded with further support from McDowell County Emergency Management. Travelers on N.C. 80 should proceed with caution as firefighters are operating in the area and smoke may be possible in the area, particularly in the mornings and evenings. The cause of the Locust Cove fire remains under investigation.