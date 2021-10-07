Lonesome River Band show postponed at Old Rock School

VALDESE — Due to a COVID-19 outbreak with Lonesome River Band members, the concert scheduled for the Old Rock School in Valdese on Oct. 9 will be postponed to a later date.

All tickets sold will be valid for the postponement date. This date will be announced as soon as possible.

Those with questions can contact the Old Rock School's Community Affairs Office with any questions regarding this postponement at 828-879-2129.