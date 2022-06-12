Long-awaited school officially opens Morganton campus

State, county and city leaders gathered with North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters to celebrate the grand opening of the Morganton campus on Friday.

For school leaders, Friday represented the culmination of more than a decade’s worth of planning and work.

“We’re super excited to be able to share this day with so many people who helped make it happen,” said NCSSM Chancellor Todd Roberts. “To be here on this day for the grand opening is just, not only an historic day for our institution, but really for the UNC system and the state.”

Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton, agreed.

“This is a day we’ve been waiting a long time for; it’s incredible that it’s finally here and we are so excited to celebrate it with all of our friends across the state,” he said.

Held in a large tent seating more than 600 people, the grand opening ceremony featured remarks from Roberts and Baxter as well as N.C. Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders; N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell; N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore; Jabbar Bennett, chair of the NCSSM Board of Trustees; N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel; N.C. Senate Deputy President Pro-Tempore Ralph Hise; UNC System President Peter Hans; Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy and a few NCSSM students and alumni.

“Today marks a new chapter in the storied history of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics,” Bennett told the crowd. “A history full of early challenges and unlimited future opportunities for our students, the city of Morganton, Durham and the state of North Carolina.”

Secretary Sanders pointed to the critical importance of STEM education to the future of North Carolina’s economy.

“STEM education and careers are critical components of our current success and our future economic success,” she told the crowd.

Sanders said the new Morganton campus will have a statewide impact, increasing access to a world-class STEM education for North Carolina students regardless of background or geography.

“It’s going to expand access to the brightest and best students across North Carolina to the STEM programs here and have a tremendous economic impact,” she told The News Herald.

Rep. Blackwell told the crowd he is particularly excited about the new campus being located in western North Carolina.

“It’s saying to people from outside the state and to people within the state, this kind of quality education, this kind of education for the future is available wherever you choose to live,” he said.

Hans told the crowd NCSSM represents equal opportunity for all students regardless of background, financial status or geographic location within the state.

“The school of science and math was meant to not only serve those students fortunate enough to attend, but all of North Carolina,” he said. “It would draw talent from every region, inspiring students everywhere, reminding us all that ability is not tied to geography.”

NCSSM serves academically talented high school juniors and seniors from all parts of North Carolina, including in its residential high school program in Durham and hundreds more through online programs. Funded by $85 million in state appropriations and an additional $12 million in private investment, the new campus will expand both the residential and online offerings.

Hise told the crowd Morganton is the perfect location for the new campus.

“The community of Morganton and the surrounding areas were really the only community in the state that were the ones standing up and saying, ‘we want this campus here.’ There were other considerations, but they were never going to happen,” he said.

Sandy praised the commitment and energy surrounding the project, not just from the state level, but also from local leaders and educational institutions.

“This is a project that, from its very beginning, had a positive support,” Sandy said. “Everyone is excited about it, and everyone brings excitement and energy to the table to get it done.”

Roberts agreed, telling The News Herald local support was critical in bringing the vision for a new campus to life.

“We’ve had universal support from day one,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here today without a lot of the folks in the city, the county, public schools, the local institutions of higher education and the grassroots efforts in the community.”

Roberts reiterated NCSSM’s continuing commitment to build partnerships with educational institutions including Burke County Public Schools, Western Piedmont Community College and the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

“We are blessed to be expanding what we can do in this amazing place,” he said. “We have some amazing supporters in the local area as well as in the UNC system that are making things possible and will make things we can’t even imagine possible as we collaborate going forward.”

Construction on NCSSM-Morganton is nearly complete and the new campus welcomes its first group of students for summer programs today before opening its doors Aug. 10 to an inaugural class of 150 high school juniors. The campus’ full enrollment of 300 residential students will arrive in Aug. 2023.

