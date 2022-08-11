Long-awaited school welcomes inaugural class

One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

As the official beginning of the school’s opening year, move-in day was a huge milestone not just in the lives of the high school juniors starting their first year at NCSSM, but for the school as a whole.

“It is definitely a milestone that is long coming and one that, personally, I have been looking forward to for almost six years,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton. “It’s hard to put that into words to be at a point where we are seeing it come to light before our eyes.”

Baxter spent Wednesday morning at the residence hall with other NCSSM staff members and families, carrying boxes, crates and other personal items up to the residence halls for arriving students. In the dorm, Dean of Students Jenny Merrill oversaw the activity and directed traffic.

“We’ve been planning for months,” she said. “It’s nice to see life, see the parents, see the students answer their questions — they’re no longer this abstract name on email, they’re actually here.”

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, the campus bustled with students, excited to begin their first semester away from home, unpacking and settling in their rooms before venturing out to explore the new campus.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since I was a little kid,” said Chapel Hill resident Lucy Martine, whose parents are both NCSSM alumni. “It was my dream to go to this school and I was so excited when I got in … I’m even more excited to be a part of the new campus … I think it’s so cool to build up the legacy of a school.”

Gratitude for the opportunity to attend NCSSM was another common theme among students on Wednesday.

“I’m super-stoked to be here,” said Erin Collins of Waxhaw. “It’s just really an amazing opportunity to get to be in the inaugural class, to be on a new campus, to be around like-minded peers … it feels surreal. I’m very grateful to be here.”

Some students recognized the gravity of being the school’s first in-coming class and the role they will play helping the school chart a course forward for future students.

“We also get to set the culture for how the next school years are going to be, so that’s really exciting for me,” said Centurion Tzendzalian of Durham.

For Baxter and the NCSSM-Morganton faculty and staff, Wednesday was also a day of excitement and optimism after years of planning, building, recruiting and hiring.

Baxter said the school has been able to fill almost all of the positions he had hoped to have filled by move-in day despite recent nationwide teacher shortages.

“We are in very good shape,” said Baxter. “We have five positions that we would have liked to have filled today that are still not filled.”

Baxter said the school has a “talented and diverse work force” of approximately 60 people already hired and ready to go. Three of the remaining vacancies are teaching positions.

“We have temporary solutions in place while we finish out the remaining searches,” he said. “We actually have two adjunct faculty coming in for science to deliver those courses so it’s having no disruptions in our course catalogue.”

Baxter said NCSSM-Morganton will collaborate with the Durham campus to offer engineering courses virtually to Morganton students while Morganton delivers Computer Science courses virtually to Durham students.

To get ahead of potential future shortages, the school has already begun posting positions that will not be needed until next spring.

According to Baxter, the arrival of students on campus does not necessarily mean the job of preparing the campus is finished. Inflation, COVID and supply-chain-related delays have made the construction process more difficult than originally envisioned, but Baxter said the campus is ready for students even if there are a few loose ends that still need to be tied up.

“We are a glass half full kind of institution,” he said. “We’re going to look at it as having spaces in place on campus that are critical to the program ready to go on day-one. Alongside of that, we’re finishing out the trailing construction activity.”

The school is also moving forward with new construction projects to prepare the campus for the arrival of its full enrollment of 300 students in August 2023. Baxter said the school expects to open bids in early September to begin construction on a campus wellness center. He also expects work on Joiner Hall — which will house the school’s humanities and fine arts departments — to begin in the fall.

For students, Wednesday marked the beginning of a busy semester and a major life transition. After an opportunity to explore Morganton with their families Wednesday afternoon, students start orientation Thursday morning. Classes will not begin until Tuesday, Aug. 16, but in a reminder of what lies ahead, each student was greeted with a stack of textbooks on their desk when they arrived Wednesday morning.

“Just basically meeting new friends and also stepping out of my comfort zone,” Charlotte resident Aadhya Kankipati said when asked what she was looking forward to most about the upcoming school year. “Also, I can have more independence and responsibility by living by myself, but I can still visit (my family) often, which is nice.”

NCSSM-Morganton is the second campus of the North Carolina School for Science and Mathematics, which first opened in 1982 in Durham. NCSSM is a public private partnership, funded by the State of North Carolina and supported by generous private donations. Students are chosen from across the state to attend the school and its full enrollment of 300 students will arrive on campus in Aug. 2023.