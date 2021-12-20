Long-serving mayor receives state's highest award

A long-serving Valdese town official recently received one of the state’s highest honors.

Retired Valdese Mayor John “Chip” Black, who did not run for reelection this year, has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Roy Cooper. The award was created in the 1960s and honors those who have given service to the state. Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard nominated Black for the award.

Former Valdese Councilman Roy Sweezy, who also stepped down from the council this year, wrote a letter in support of Black for the honor. In his letter to the nominations committee of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Sweezy said he’s known Black for more than 40 years and that he has worked diligently in all of his endeavors. Those endeavors include his profession, church, Rotary Club, the town, county and country.

“He is honest, hard-working, and dependable,” Sweezy said. “His performance and interest is well beyond the minimum requirement for membership in the groups in which he is involved — he is a leader and improves every organization of which he is a part.”