Long-serving mayor receives state's highest award

A long-serving Valdese town official recently received one of the state’s highest honors.
Retired Valdese Mayor John “Chip” Black, who did not run for reelection this year, has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. Roy Cooper. The award was created in the 1960s and honors those who have given service to the state. Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard nominated Black for the award.
Former Valdese Councilman Roy Sweezy, who also stepped down from the council this year, wrote a letter in support of Black for the honor. In his letter to the nominations committee of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Sweezy said he’s known Black for more than 40 years and that he has worked diligently in all of his endeavors. Those endeavors include his profession, church, Rotary Club, the town, county and country.
“He is honest, hard-working, and dependable,” Sweezy said. “His performance and interest is well beyond the minimum requirement for membership in the groups in which he is involved — he is a leader and improves every organization of which he is a part.”
Nancy Taylor, executive director of Community Foundation of Burke County, also sent a letter in support of Black’s nomination for the award. She told the committee how Black is a founding member of the Community Foundation and the roles he has had during his service on the board most years since it started in 2000.
During his tenure, Black was instrumental in bringing a transportation system to the county, as well as a youth group of philanthropists and helping grow the organization’s assets to $30 million, which meant more money for local nonprofits, Taylor said.
“Chip believes that all people deserve the opportunity to live a life that provides them with the necessary tools and resources,” Taylor said. “Burke County has long been the beneficiary of his devotion, his benevolence, his intellect, and his passion for the community that he calls home.”
Black was elected to the Valdese Town Council in 1997 and was appointed, and subsequently elected, as mayor in 2015, Anthony Starr, executive director of Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said in his letter of support to the nominations committee.
Starr said Black also served the entire region by serving on the governing board of WPCOG since 2009, chairing the board from 2012 to 2013.
“Mayor Black has been a strong proponent of extending regional transit service to Burke County and the service is now in its fourth year of operation serving four municipalities. Mayor Black also saw the need to maintain healthy neighborhoods in our communities and the challenges presented with an aging housing stock,” Starr said. “He proposed the creation of a regional code enforcement program with the WPCOG as a mechanism for local governments to share limited resources. That program now serves twelve local governments improving neighborhoods and the quality of life for many residents.”
The award gives the recipient the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary with the special privilege to propose the North Carolina Toast — “Here’s to the land of the long leaf pine, The summer land where the sun doth shine, Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great, Here’s to ‘down home,’ the Old North State!” — in select company anywhere in the free world.