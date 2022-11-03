Long-time Burke educator announces retirement

A long-time Burke County educator, principal and administrator announced his retirement, according to sources at New Dimensions: A Public Charter School (NDS).

After nearly 40 years in education, most of it in Burke County, David Burleson, school director of NDS announced his retirement in a resignation letter submitted to the school on Wednesday. Burleson’s resignation will be effective Dec. 31.

Over the years, Burleson served as a math teacher and then principal at Freedom High School before becoming Burke County Public Schools associate superintendent in 1996 and then superintendent of from 2000-09. After tenures in Forsyth and Avery counties and a two-plus-year stint as the director of Burke United Christian Ministries, Burleson returned to the Burke County education scene in 2019 in his current post as the school director of NDS.

In his resignation letter, Burleson said he is proud of what the school has been able to achieve under his leadership over the last three and a half years.

Our school has grown numerically, and the students have progressed academically,” Burleson's letter reads. “We have also assembled a wonderful staff who care about student success and growth. Our school has developed a positive reputation in our community and is setting the standard for academic excellence.”

In the letter, Burleson cited his desire to focus more time on family as the primary motivator leading to his decision to retire.

"I truly believe that God opens doors that He expects us to walk through,” the letter reads. “For me and my family, I believe this is now the case. At this time in my life and after much prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire from full time work … The bottom line is that it is time to concentrate on being a husband, father and grandfather.”

Burleson closed his letter expressing his confidence in the NDS faculty and staff to continue to excel and in the board to find “the very best director to move our school to the next level.”

In a statement to The News Herald, Regina Rhodes, Board of Directors chair, said the school has flourished under Burleson's leadership.

"He has consistently been a champion for the students and providing the best educational experiences," Rhodes said. "The dedication he has shown to the students, staff and Board has been evident in his actions and is seen within our community."

Rhodes said while she and the rest of the board are saddened by his departure, they are grateful for everything he has done for the school.

"His legacy as a Warrior will continue to live on through the plans he has been instrumental in initiating and the lives he has touched," she said.