Long-time educator and former commissioner dies

He stood out in a crowd. It was hard to miss his signature bow ties, affable smile and twinkle in his eyes.

On Wednesday that tinkle was extinguished. Jim Cates, 84, died after battling COVID-19 for the better part of this year.

He fought COVID-19 since contracting it at the end of February, said his son, Bryan Cates. But his immune system was compromised because he had fought non-Hodgkins lymphoma for years. He had tested positive three or four times for COVID since February. He also had developed viral pneumonia, Bryan said.

Cates was a former Burke County commissioner, educator, businessman and ran for election for several state seats. He also was an artist, runner, golfer, shag dancer, husband, father and grandfather and he never met a stranger.

In other words, he squeezed every minute out of life.

Jim grew up in Buies Creek and after high school his path in life was unsure. His family had no money but a dean at Campbell College who knew Jim asked him about his plans for the following year. When Jim told him his situation, the dean told him to go to the business office of the college and tell them to enroll him and the dean would take care of paying for it, Bryan said. They gave him a small room at the back of the gymnasium and he did odd jobs at the college, including cleaning the dorms and working in the gym.

That started Jim’s path to teaching. After Campbell, he went on to Appalachian State Teacher’s College -- now Appalachian State University -- where he not only furthered his education but met the woman who would become his bride, Georgia Kincaid.

The two would eventually move to Morganton after Jim earned a master’s degree. He would go on to earn a second master’s degree and a doctorate degree. He taught at Morganton High School and Georgia taught at Drexel High School. He then went on to become then first business teacher at Western Piedmont Community College, Bryan said.

Most people remember him wearing bow ties when he dressed up. He never wore a clip-on bow tie. He prided himself on tying his own, Bryan said.

But a lot of people may not know why he wore bow ties.

Jim was elected to the Burke County Board of Commissioners in 1978. He served until December 1985, according to information from the county. He served as chairman of the board in 1983 and 1984, according to the information.

It was around 1979 while serving on the board at a time when the county was undergoing a property tax revaluation that things got heated at a meeting on a school campus. The crowd got out of hand and Jim jumped up on a table and a crowd turned over the table. That’s when a man stepped up and cut off the tie that Jim was wearing, Bryan said. There’s a photo that was taken moments after it happened, he said.

And with his signature sense of humor, Jim started wearing bow ties.

“He was completely against a clip-on tie,” Bryan said. “He prided himself by being able to tie a tie like perfectly and super fast. He never ever once wore a clip-on. But that was kind of what he was known for. He wore them everywhere.”

Wally Oaks served with Jim as a commissioner in 1981. Even though Oaks was a Republican and Jim was a Democrat, the two often voted together on items.

“He was highly intelligent and just a pleasure to work with and he was always smiling,” Oaks said. “I mean, I just liked his demeanor. He was always kind of jolly and good to be around. Even though we might differ on some opinions on things, he always took it in stride.

“He was one of the better ones that I liked to work with. He was quite entertaining at times.”

Oaks remembered Jim always dressing neatly with a bow tie and always had a smile.

“He was just pleasant. He was a good one to work with,” Oaks said.

Jim also was pleasant as a father and one-of-a-kind, Bryan said.

There was never anything Bryan and his late brother Chris did that Jim didn’t turn out to support, whether it was Bryan’s sports or Chris’ music. He would travel long distances to turn up in support of his sons. And that support extended to his grandchildren.

“He was just there for everything,” Bryan said. “We were the first priority for mom and dad.”

Bryan can’t even recall a time that his father was angry with his sons.

“That’s just not how he was. Not at all,” Bryan said.

He said his father was such an example for his sons that he never really had to discipline them.

Bryan said his father did things his way, even though his way was sometimes quirky or eccentric.

There was an outpouring of love for Jim on Facebook as he battled COVID-19 and an outpouring for Bryan and his family after his death. Many remembered his bow ties, his dancing with his wife Georgia and his smile. They also remembered his kindness.

And it was his kindness that was one of the greatest lessons for Bryan. He learned from his father to be nice to people and treat them how he would want to be treated, Bryan said.

“One comforting thing is knowing how he was loved by so many people,” Bryan said.

Cates is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Stephanie and his grandchildren, Wilson, Michael, Coral and Joy Cates, as well as a brother, Bill Cates, and his wife, Filomena, and a sister, Iris Ragland.