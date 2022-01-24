Long-time Morganton car dealership sells to Salisbury group

“I could have refused it but the future was it was gonna have to be sold at some point,” Greene said. “And when when you turn 63, I’ve had a lot of good friends that haven’t had as many birthdays as I have, you know, that are no longer with us. That reality was evident. So it was just better for it to take place while I was healthy. And then maybe I can enjoy some years with my family. I’ve got three grandchildren now.”

In 1941, Tux Bowers, Greene’s grandfather, started Tux Bowers Motor Company at 200 W. Union St.in Morganton. Tux Bowers’ son-in-law and Greene’s father, John Greene, joined the dealership in 1963 and its name was changed to Bowers-Greene Motor Company in 1978. And then it was changed to John Greene Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and then it added RAM when they separated the Dodge truck to be RAM made by itself, Greene said.

While Greene grew up around the business, he officially started full-time in 1982.

“The community has always been very supportive and we have enjoyed the decades of having a business in Burke County,” Greene said.

Like with many business that are lucky enough enjoy success for many years, there also were challenges during the 80 years.