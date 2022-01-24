Long-time Morganton car dealership sells to Salisbury group

After three generations and 80 years, a Morganton family decided it was time to hand off their keys to someone else.
John Greene Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM on Jamestown Road sold the dealership to Team Automotive, based in Salisbury, on Dec. 13.
Johnny Greene said the decision to sell the dealership involved several factors. One reason was none of the younger generations in the family wanted to take it over.
The other reason is his age. Working long hours, it became a little bit overwhelming and burdensome, and he wants to enjoy retirement.
Greene, 63, worked in the business for 40 years. He discussed the decision of whether to sell the dealership with his mother and father, Jane and John Greene, who co-owned it.
His father retired from the business in 2010.
They all knew the dealership would have to be sold at some point, he said.
“So this was just an extremely good opportunity at this time,” Greene said.
Greene said several parties were interested in buying the dealership but Team Automotive was very interested in acquiring a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchise. He said the Morganton dealership is the first Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchise for Team Automotive, which also owns five GM dealerships.
“I could have refused it but the future was it was gonna have to be sold at some point,” Greene said. “And when when you turn 63, I’ve had a lot of good friends that haven’t had as many birthdays as I have, you know, that are no longer with us. That reality was evident. So it was just better for it to take place while I was healthy. And then maybe I can enjoy some years with my family. I’ve got three grandchildren now.”
In 1941, Tux Bowers, Greene’s grandfather, started Tux Bowers Motor Company at 200 W. Union St.in Morganton. Tux Bowers’ son-in-law and Greene’s father, John Greene, joined the dealership in 1963 and its name was changed to Bowers-Greene Motor Company in 1978. And then it was changed to John Greene Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and then it added RAM when they separated the Dodge truck to be RAM made by itself, Greene said.
While Greene grew up around the business, he officially started full-time in 1982.
“The community has always been very supportive and we have enjoyed the decades of having a business in Burke County,” Greene said.
Like with many business that are lucky enough enjoy success for many years, there also were challenges during the 80 years.
And COVID was just the latest one. Greene said while there were issues with supply chains and employees and their families getting sick with the virus, the dealership was able to maintain excellent business.
Other challenges throughout the years included spiked interest rates, an oil embargo and no gas, high gas prices and major recessions.
While there were challenges and long hours, Greene said the sale is bittersweet.
He already misses the customers and especially the employees.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with customers and making vehicle sales but so much of it had changed and become so specialized with the marketing and the financing and all, it just was a little overwhelming for single-point dealership to continue on,” Greene said.
But he’s also looking forward to what retirement may bring. A recent afternoon found Greene doing yard work at his home.
“I don’t know exactly what I’ll do, but right now, I’m enjoying all the time away from the 50-hour weeks that I did for many, many years.”