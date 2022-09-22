Long View town manager to retire

LONG VIEW — The town of Long View is on the search for a new manager to step in after its current manager retires at the end of the year.

David Draughn, a native of Valdese, will retire Dec. 30 after nearly 19 years with the town for a combined 30 years working in local government in the state.

Draughn started with the town of Long View in 2003 as the public works director and remained in that role until the council appointed him town manager in early 2016.

Before joining the town of Long View, Draughn served as city manager in the towns of Belhaven and Tryon, as well as the assistant county manager of Polk County.

“It's been a rewarding career overall,” Draughn said.

He said there have been lots of challenges and a lot of changes in his 30-year career in local government.

“But the key for me has been working collaboratively with elected officials, and particularly your staff that I work hand in hand with, in particularly here they've been just fantastic,” Draughn said. “And I think the town’s in good position going forward for things are probably coming. And I guess that's about all you can do.”

One of the biggest changes to local government has been technology, Draughn said. Technology is something that has affected everybody's job, he said, recalling the first fax machine that came to town hall and having AT&T phone cards and what a big deal that was. He didn’t have a computer until 1997, Draughn said.

Now the world revolves around computers, emails, cellphones and social media, he said.

As for the future, Draughn said he doesn’t have any plans yet.

“I just kind of want to decompress and disconnect from this a little bit, and then we'll see what's next,” Draughn said.

“I really want to thank the people of Long View, but particularly the elected officials and my staff, for all the support we've had while we've been here, and we've got a lot of good things going,” he added. “And wish them nothing but the best.”

The town has contracted with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to help with the search.

Anthony Starr, executive director of WPCOG, said the search process is in the early stages and his organization has been accepting applications.

Starr said he anticipates the town council will review the applicants in early October and then schedule the initial interviews for some time in mid-October. He said he anticipates an announcement and appointment of the new town manager by the council to occur in mid to late November, with a new manager starting at the beginning of January.

The job ad was posted on the North Carolina League of Municipalities' website.

The ad said the town is seeking an energetic, results-oriented, forward-thinking candidate for the position.

The yearly salary range for the job was listed as between $100,000 to $123,000, depending on qualifications, with a full benefits package.

The job ad touts the assets and location of the town and its proximity to larger cities and its quality of life.

The ad says the town manager is responsible for the town’s day-to-day operations and a total budget of more than $6 million, as well as overseeing its 43 full-time employees, volunteer firefighters and reserve police officers.

“The town manager must be able to relate well to the community and staff and partner with the council to carry out the strategic priorities of the community,” the job ad says. “Future initiates include economic development, main street planning, utility extensions and neighborhood redevelopment.”

The position requires any combination of education and experience equivalent to graduation with a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree (preferred) in public administration or related field and three to five years of local government manager or department head experience.