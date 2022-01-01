Longest shelter residents seek homes for the New Year

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.

"The dog of the week is Lasagna and he is a Shiba Inu mix-breed male," Johnson said. "Lasagna is just over a year old and is currently the longest dog resident at Burke County Animal Services. Lasagna is good with other dogs, full of energy, and loves to play. He loves to go on long walks and would benefit from a fenced in yard to run and play in. Lasagna loves to chew on bones and would play fetch all day long if you’d let him. Please come visit with Lasagna today!"

All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.