Longest shelter residents seek homes for the New Year

There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
Trinity Johnson, BCAS shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week.
"The dog of the week is Lasagna and he is a Shiba Inu mix-breed male," Johnson said. "Lasagna is just over a year old and is currently the longest dog resident at Burke County Animal Services. Lasagna is good with other dogs, full of energy, and loves to play. He loves to go on long walks and would benefit from a fenced in yard to run and play in. Lasagna loves to chew on bones and would play fetch all day long if you’d let him. Please come visit with Lasagna today!"
All animals brought to BCAS come from different backgrounds and are in different physical condition. The agency’s staff works to ensure all animals are taken care of while they’re in the shelter and in preparation to be adopted into their forever homes.
"The cat of the week is Citrus; she is a 6- to 7-year-old short-haired female," Johnson said. "Citrus is currently our longest cat resident and is in dire need of finding her furever family. Citrus is a very laid-back older cat that just wants to be out of the stressful shelter environment. She is super friendly and is even friendly with other cats. Citrus’ adoption fee has already been paid so it is free of cost to adopt this loving girl. Please help us find Citrus a furever home before the new year!"
In addition to this week’s pets of the week, there are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
BCAS tries to take in as many animals as it can, and with the help of foster home volunteers it is able to care for more animals.
There are different fees for those interested in adopting a dog or a cat from animal services. The adoption fee for any adult dog or puppy is $125. The adoption fee for any adult cat or kitten is $90.
All animals come up-to-date on vaccines, flea control, and deworming, as well as being spayed and neutered.
BCAS also offers foster programs for members of the community to help the animals of the shelter without having to make a lifelong commitment. Fosters are only required to give a copy of a valid ID with address and phone number and to sign their foster agreement.
Fostering is free, and animal services provides all needed supplies, including litter boxes, litter and food and the same for dogs, the agency’s policy says. Crates are provided, if available. Fosters are just asked to transport the animal either to vet appointments or back to animal services for updated vaccines and deworming.
For more information on Lasagna, Citris or any other adoption or foster-related questions, call BCAS at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.