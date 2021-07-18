LongHorn building, other commercial properties for sale

Although the restaurant appears set to stay long-term, the LongHorn Steakhouse building is for sale.

That and a handful of other significant commercial properties are up for purchase, according to listings aggregated by the website LoopNet.

They include the LongHorn building at 2156 S. Sterling St., the former Burke Pharmacy building at 301 W. Meeting St., the Queen City Audio-Video-Appliances/Labor Connections building at 307 and 309 Sanford Drive, the Specialty Stone site at 100 Carbon City Road, the former Causby Construction building at 522 W. Fleming Drive, the former Maple Grove store building at 1503 N. Green St., and the former Morganton Christian Academy building at 105 Randall Road.

Large plots of commercial land also are available at 1307 E. Union St. and 4336 Sundown Road.

According to the LongHorn listing, the building, built in 2020, is 5,000 square feet of building space on 2.05 land acres and available for $2.8 million. Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory says the building is absolute triple net leased — meaning the tenant is responsible for all expenses of the property — to LongHorn for a 10-year term through 2030 that includes a 10% rent escalation in 2025. LongHorn has four additional five-year options, each with a 10% rent escalation.