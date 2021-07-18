LongHorn building, other commercial properties for sale

Although the restaurant appears set to stay long-term, the LongHorn Steakhouse building is for sale.
That and a handful of other significant commercial properties are up for purchase, according to listings aggregated by the website LoopNet.
They include the LongHorn building at 2156 S. Sterling St., the former Burke Pharmacy building at 301 W. Meeting St., the Queen City Audio-Video-Appliances/Labor Connections building at 307 and 309 Sanford Drive, the Specialty Stone site at 100 Carbon City Road, the former Causby Construction building at 522 W. Fleming Drive, the former Maple Grove store building at 1503 N. Green St., and the former Morganton Christian Academy building at 105 Randall Road.
Large plots of commercial land also are available at 1307 E. Union St. and 4336 Sundown Road.
According to the LongHorn listing, the building, built in 2020, is 5,000 square feet of building space on 2.05 land acres and available for $2.8 million. Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory says the building is absolute triple net leased — meaning the tenant is responsible for all expenses of the property — to LongHorn for a 10-year term through 2030 that includes a 10% rent escalation in 2025. LongHorn has four additional five-year options, each with a 10% rent escalation.
The former Burke Pharmacy building in the RBV Plaza, available through Morganton-based Stock Properties, was built in 2001, is 11,856 square feet of building space on 0.62 land acres, and is available for $1.2 million. According to the listing, it has 5,928 square feet on the main level and has $2,600 per month of income from lower level leases. It has additional space for inventory or additional income, along with a new roof.
The Queen City/Labor Connections building was built in 1992, is 18,048 square feet of building space on 0.37 land acres in the River Village Shopping Center, and is available for $749,000 through Atlantic Retail. According to the listing, the aforementioned two tenants have no formal leases in place. The listing says the property offers a buyer the chance to continue the current rent roll or redevelop or repurpose the space for a new user.
The Specialty Stone site available through Yancey Realty, was built in 1981, includes 1,952 square feet of building space on 5.52 acres and is available for $1.8 million. The listing touts the property’s proximity to the Catawba River Greenway, the Catawba River Soccer Complex, Ingles Markets and more.
The former Causby Construction site, available through Stump Real Estate Listings, was built in 1977 and renovated in 1980, includes 15,456 square feet of building space on 1.1 acres, and is available for $795,000. The listing says it is an office building with storage, maintenance and garage units in a fenced lot behind.
The old Maple Grove store location was built in 1955, is 6,916 square feet of building space on 0.54 land acres, and is available for $255,000. The listing says the former convenience store has multiple spaces for different uses and that the upstairs portion can be an owner’s apartment or office with a full bathroom and a fireplace.
The former Morganton Christian Academy site also is available through Stock Properties. It was built in 1980, includes 2,217 square feet of building space on 1.21 land acres, and is available for $145,000. The listing says the site was used as a day care and school and has a fenced lot with a playground.
The land on East Union Street is 71.5 developable acres available through Morganton’s C. Shane Cook and Associates for $2.29 million. The listing describes the lot as a commercial investment opportunity in downtown Morganton. The medium intensity district zoning allows for multiple uses, including commercial, residential development or multi-family. The sale includes six conjoined parcels of the Leonhardt Estate on Leonhardt Hill, which currently contain a two-story six-bedroom, two-bathroom historic farmhouse; the old H.D. Leonhardt Store from around 1910; a three-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage behind the store; a smokehouse; a well house; and a hen house.
And the land on Sundown Road consists of 83 acres of commercial land for the Burke Industrial Park available through Electricities of North Carolina for $3.32 million. It formerly was used as farmland and now is an industrial-zoned business park. It has access from Kathy Road and is described in the listing as a prime industrial site.
For more commercial property listings from LoopNet, visit loopnet.com.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.