Longtime Burke resident inducted into prestigious society

VALDESE — A local woman has become one of the latest inductees into a prestigious North Carolina honor society.

On Saturday, April 30, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Valdese hosted a ceremony honoring the Rev. Frances B. Tate for her induction into The Order of the Long Leaf Pine society. According to the society’s website, this honor is reserved for persons who have made “significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.” Tate was officially accepted into the order in December, joining notable North Carolina residents such as Billy Graham, Michael Jordan, Maya Angelou and nearly 22,000 others, according to a statement from The Coach Tate Foundation.

The service honoring Tate featured remarks from several local pastors and community leaders and closed with some encouraging words and a gospel song from Tate. Tate was honored for her role as the founder of Frances B. Tate Ministries, a project which has seen her preach and minister in churches across western North Carolina, as well as places such as Haiti, Guatemala, New York and Israel.

Tate said she was a teenager when she felt God’s call to ministry, but resisted at first.

“God had called me, but I wouldn’t go, I was young,” she said.

According to Tate, resisting the calling she felt caused her to feel restless. She said she could barely sleep until she finally agreed to preach a trial sermon in her home church. During her first three years in ministry, Tate pastored a small church in Avery County before founding her ministry. Over the past 50 years, Frances B. Tate Ministries has seen her preach and minister in nursing homes, prisons and churches throughout Burke and surrounding counties.

“I’ve preached at almost all of the Black churches in Morganton and some of the white churches too,” she said.

Tate said that breaking down barriers between people from different races and backgrounds has always been a hallmark of her ministry.

“I asked God if He could use me, though my ministry, to bring us together as one, I don’t care what it takes, I will do that,” she said. “I make it a point to involve myself with people from all different cultures. I do that on purpose.”

Tate also spent more than 40 years visiting and ministering to the inmates at the “Western Youth Institution” or “high-rise prison,” every Monday until it shut down in 2013.

“I went there just to deposit into those young men new life, to let them know that even though they’re there for a reason that they still can be contributors to society,” she said.

Tate said prison ministry provided her with some of the most memorable moments of her career.

“I was at a restaurant in Winston-Salem, and I heard somebody say, ‘Ms. Tate, Ms. Tate,” she said. “I looked around. I didn’t know who he was, and he said, ‘you don’t know me, but my name is James. I was at that high-rise and you came and ministered to me. I’m out now. I got my GED, and this is my wife.’ That blessed my soul.”

Tate said the biggest keys to her success in ministry have been her genuine love for the people she serves and treating others with dignity and respect.

“I don’t cram the word down their throats,” she said. “I just go and be a friend to them ... people know when you’re real and I just go and be a friend to them and talk about whatever they want to talk about. They loved me and I really loved them too.”

Tate’s love for people has also been on display in her nursing home ministry. For decades, Tate visited seven different nursing homes in the area on a weekly basis, talking and praying with residents, singing for them and sharing encouraging words from Scripture. While COVID restrictions temporarily slowed her nursing home ministry in 2020 and 2021, Tate said she has been able to resume weekly ministry at five of the homes and is able to visit a sixth occasionally.

Tate said her ministry career hasn’t always been easy. For 33 years, she worked at Drexel Heritage in addition to leading the preaching, counseling and visiting prisons and nursing homes. Having to break down gender barriers in ministry was another significant challenge she faced, especially in her early years in ministry.

“God called me, but I wouldn’t go at first because I knew, as a Baptist, that they didn’t accept women,” she said. “But I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat and I was restless, so I went to my pastor and said, ‘I have to answer the call of God.’”

Occasionally, breaking down barriers even became dangerous for Tate. She still recalls vividly the first time she walked up to the pulpit at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Avery County as a new pastor.

“When I went there, this young man came to the church one Sunday and drew a gun at me and dared me to the pulpit,” Tate said. “He stood and waited for me to go up the steps to the pulpit and he said, ‘you’re not going up there.’”

Tate refused to leave and, moments later, one of the church’s deacons stood up to defend her.

“He was big, broad shoulders,” she said. “He walked in front of me and told that young man, ‘you took that gun out, now, you’re going to have to use it.’ He ran that young man around the church and out the door.”

Despite the struggles, the long hours and grueling schedule, Tate said it has all been worth it.

“People ask me, ‘do you ever get burned out?’ Sure. ‘Do you ever get tired?’ Sure, but I’m not going to quit because He’s called me,” she said. “You gotta know who called you. It makes all the difference.”

For more information on Frances B. Tate Ministries or to schedule her to preach, call 828-879-9504. Her weekly radio program is on WCIS Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

