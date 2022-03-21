Longtime county tax administrator retires

Last week wrapped up a nearly 30-year career in the Burke County Tax Office for Danny Isenhour.
He said his final goodbyes during a county retirement party Friday afternoon. That capped off his final week that also saw him presented with the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award on Tuesday evening.
“I was flabbergasted,” Isenhour said about getting the honor. “I mean I had no earthly idea anybody was submitting my name for that.
“I still feel overwhelmed about it.”
But when asked how he feels about retiring, Isenhour didn’t hesitate.
“I'm ready for it,” Isenhour said about retirement. “I'm ready for it. I think there comes a time, you know, we all work toward an end goal, or I hope most people do. And, of course, that's one of mine to be able to work and be able to retire and enjoy things.”
Isenhour’s background was in building and architectural drafting.
His senior year in high school, he started working at Lowe’s Building Supply and worked his way through the ranks there to become an assistant manager at Lowe's in Morganton and got a two-year degree in architectural drafting. Then he got the opportunity to work in the county tax office.
Isenhour, 63, first started at the tax office in 1990 but only stayed for four months due to a reduction in the county workforce.
But he returned in September 1992, taking on the position of an appraiser. Appraisers are the people out in the field who get exterior measurements of a house and note other things such as the type of roof and type of siding, Isenhour explained.
“We do a lot of little details that we pick up while we're out there in the field and then that's applied to the schedule values,” Isenhour said. “And we come up with a tax value, which in the year of the reappraisal, should represent market value.”
He was an appraiser for several years before becoming chief appraiser and then interim accessor in 1995. After his time as interim accessor, Isenhour went back to his chief appraiser position.
It was May 1, 2000, that Isenhour was first appointed as tax administrator for Burke County.
During his time at the tax office, Isenhour said technology has been the biggest change the office has gone through.
Burke County was one of the first computer-assisted appraisal counties in North Carolina back in the late 1980s, he said. It was the Bournemouth system and the county remained on that system until 2012, when it migrated to NCPTS (North Carolina Property Tax Solution), Isenhour said.
As for the most rewarding part of his career, Isenhour said it’s the staff of the tax office.
“My staff are what I really appreciate and I've got a terrific staff, and there's reward in that in itself, to me,” Isenhour said. “To watch new people develop and learn the ropes and have a good attitude and want things to progress and want to do a good job for the county.”
Dawn Hutchins has been appointed interim tax administrator until John Bridgers, who most recently has been with the Land Records Division at N.C. Department of the Secretary of State, takes the helm of the department in early April.
So what’s Isenhour looking forward to in retirement?
“I'm going to take it easy a little bit," he said. "I plan on getting on my bike and riding a lot more than I have been able to in the last few years. I hope be able to hike a little bit more, and just chill.”
He added, “When I look back on it, it's been a great journey. It’s not always been easy, but it's just been great.”