Longtime county tax administrator retires

Isenhour, 63, first started at the tax office in 1990 but only stayed for four months due to a reduction in the county workforce.

But he returned in September 1992, taking on the position of an appraiser. Appraisers are the people out in the field who get exterior measurements of a house and note other things such as the type of roof and type of siding, Isenhour explained.

“We do a lot of little details that we pick up while we're out there in the field and then that's applied to the schedule values,” Isenhour said. “And we come up with a tax value, which in the year of the reappraisal, should represent market value.”

He was an appraiser for several years before becoming chief appraiser and then interim accessor in 1995. After his time as interim accessor, Isenhour went back to his chief appraiser position.

It was May 1, 2000, that Isenhour was first appointed as tax administrator for Burke County.

During his time at the tax office, Isenhour said technology has been the biggest change the office has gone through.