Longtime downtown retailer closes doors

A downtown Morganton florist shut its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31 after nearly 42 years in business.

The Hood family has owned Crescent Flowers on Avery Avenue since buying it in 1980. However, prior to that, the business had already been a Morganton mainstay for at least three decades, according to Donna Hood Kimbrell who ran the store until it’s closing last week.

“The people that owned it prior to us never had any children, so they didn’t have anybody to leave it to,” she said. “I don’t exactly know how old the business is, but I would say it’s probably from the 1940s, somewhere around there.”

Kimbrell’s father, a local businessman, bought the business for her mother to run in 1980 after she worked there for a year learning the business from the previous owners.

“Everybody was going to school, going off to college and getting married,” Kimbrell said. “He thought she might like to get out of the house; she had been a housewife, homemaker.”

Over the next 42 years, all five children worked at the store including the oldest Hood sister who spent 39 years working there. Kimbrell started in 1991 after a brief stint working at a bank.

Over the years, Kimbrell said many of her regulars have become much more than just customers to her.

“We appreciate, over the years, more than anything, the friendships,” she said.

Kimbrell said she has always taken great satisfaction in being able to be there for her customers through their greatest joys and sorrows.

“Sometimes we do weddings for people and then we have also wound up doing their funeral, or family weddings and family funerals,” she said. “It’s not always about grief, anniversaries, birthdays, ‘just because.’”

As much as Kimbrell has enjoyed running the shop for more than three decades, she said it is the right time to close.

“The flower industry has taken a sharp turn in this economy,” she said. “Flowers and gift items have become a luxury.”

Even renting showroom space to an antique dealer in 2017 and a brief jump in sales during the COVID-related lockdowns of 2020 has not been enough to make up for the lost revenue.

“We had a lot of space in the front of the building that we weren’t utilizing,” she said. “After 9/11, gift items and things like that were not selling well … so we started renting space out for the antiques.”

Above all, though, Kimbrell believes it’s time for her to take a step back and slow down a little which makes closing the business the right decision for her. Kimbrell said she will probably try to find a part-time job after the store closes, but her youngest sister still needs to work full time. Still, they both agree it’s the right time to make the transition.

“When I posted it on our Facebook page, I just said, ‘all good things must come to an end,’” she said. “It’s been bittersweet … but we feel like we’ve served the community well.”