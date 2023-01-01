Longtime EMS captain offers glimpse into career before retirement

Capt. Brad Browning talked The News Herald through his 30 years of service with EMS during a ride along in late November.

Driving to the Jonas Ridge EMS base to drop off supplies, Browning pointed to an RV park along the side of N.C. 181 where EMS would hold search and rescue trainings in year past.

“It was always in March,” Browning said. “Some years, we actually would be doing the search and rescue exercise on that side of the park, and the GNCC race would be on (the other) side of the park … When we would set up the exercise, we would have a couple of live victims that would go out … and they’d be out in the woods for four days, and the mission was to try and find them.”

It was December 1992 when Browning first started his EMS career in McDowell County, but it was something the Dysartsville native had considered for a while.

He remembered his dad coming home from work at Broughton Hospital and telling him about another man he worked with who was going to school to be an EMT. Browning liked the sound of their schedule, working 24 hours then having two days off.

“That sounded like it would fit me perfectly because I really back then didn’t want to work,” Browning said, laughing. “I was a little too young to do it then, but it stuck with me.”

Time went by and Browning joined West End Fire Department, where he met another firefighter who worked for EMS. That firefighter regaled him with tales of the 24-hour shift — or more importantly, the two days off after every shift that gave him a chance to go fishing or do anything else he wanted to do.

After that, a couple of folks from the fire department took the EMT class at Glenwood Fire Department in Marion. Browning kept going, taking the EMT intermediate class, then the paramedic class.

“I thought, ‘well, evidently, this might be what I’m supposed to be doing,’” Browning said. “I started working in McDowell County after that and 30 years later, here we are.”

From delivering babies when there was no time to make it to the hospital to holding someone’s hand while they say goodbye to a loved one, Browning has done a little bit of everything working at EMS.

Most recently working as a supervisor, problem-solving became his most important responsibility.

“There’s always something that needs your attention,” Browning said. “In any part of the day, you could be a plumber, you could do construction, you could be a mechanic, you could be a marital counselor, you could give advice on raising children, you could be a doctor. You can be any of those different things that you could think of for all of those people that work for you.”

He said it almost felt like being a dad to the 16 people who worked on his shift.

“The people that I work with, they have made my job special,” Browning said. “Lots of people have come and gone, but all of them are like family.”

On top of that, Browning said EMS employees have a special chance to make a difference in someone’s life on one of their worst days.

“You get an opportunity to take care of people at their worst time and make a difference in their lives,” Browning said. “It’s kind of hard to put into words, sometimes, what that means, but when somebody picks up the phone and calls 911, that’s the worst day of their life. It may not be the worst day of my life, and you may recognize that it’s not truly the worst day of their life, but to them, it happens and you have that opportunity to make a difference.

“You have an opportunity to show people that you care about them, to show people that somebody cares about them. You may do as little as sit beside them on the way to the hospital, and then you may have to do lots of stuff to them in the back of the truck to be able to fix the problem.”

There are negatives to the job, but the positives outweigh the negatives, Browning said.

“Just a simple thank you goes a long way,” Browning said. “Being able to tell people that they did a good job, that goes a long way. I’ve really never been that guy, just to pat you on the back and tell you good job, until the last few years. It seems like the older I get, the more sentimental I get.”

If he could go back and give a younger version of himself some advice, it would be that patience is key, Browning said.

“Be patient,” Browning said. “Don’t get in a hurry. Make every day count. Don’t be stupid. Don’t make stupid choices. Hold on a little bit closer to your faith, because truly that’s what gets you through every day. Knowing that this is not the end, this is not all that there is. There’s something to come later.”

Every day presents a new opportunity to learn and a new opportunity to teach, he said.

“It’s well worth it,” Browning said. “If you have a desire to help people, this is the job for you. But you have to be patient. It’s not overnight. You can’t just walk in off the street and be on an ambulance. You have to take some classes, you have to, certainly, pass the state tests that go along with them.

“But it’s worth the effort you put in, and you get back what you put in. If you halfway do it, you’ll get the halfway satisfaction that goes along with it. If you give it everything, the satisfaction that you get from your job will be … you won’t even think you have a job. I don’t think I’ve ever come to work, in the 30 years, I’ve never looked at it as coming to work, because I truly enjoy being here.”

Browning may be stepping away from EMS, but he still plans to help people through their hardest days working at a local funeral home.