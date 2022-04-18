Longtime fire chief, EMS captain dies

On his 18th birthday in 1972, John Stroup walked himself into Salem Fire and Rescue and joined the roster.

That birthday gift to himself ended up being one that would keep on giving to the community, county and state for more than 50 years.

Stroup, 68, died Friday a little less than a week after he suffered a heart attack, according to posts on the Salem Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Just two weeks ago, Stroup still was responding to calls with the department, including one in the middle of the night, Salem Fire Chief Charles Autrey said.

“He was 68 years old and still getting up in the middle of the night and responding to emergencies,” Autrey said. “That says a lot because he didn’t have to. By that point, there were other people to do it and he did anyway because he was dedicated to what he did.”

Stroup had worked his way through the ranks of the fire department in the 50 years he volunteered there, becoming chief in 2009 and stepping down from the rank earlier this year, according to his obituary.

He still was an active member of the fire department, serving as a lieutenant and first responder for the department. Autrey said he had been working at the department the day he had a heart attack, working on a door that was sticking and filling in a hole with concrete.

Outside of his volunteer fire service, Stroup worked a full 30 years for Burke County EMS. He was the first EMS employee to retire with a full 30 years of service, serving as a captain for more than half that time, Autrey said.

Working at EMS is how Stroup would go on to meet current EMS Capt. Jimmy Winters, who worked under Stroup when he started his job at EMS.

“He was a great servant and a great steward to the people of Burke County, and especially Salem and the community of Salem,” Winters said.

Winters, who also is the chief of Oak Hill Fire and Rescue, recalled Stroup’s love for red firetrucks.

“He loved red fire trucks and he would always razz me about the color of the Oak Hill firetrucks because they were that lime green, lime yellow,” Winters said. “Then we started buying white firetrucks, and painting them white. He’d always tell us that our firetrucks weren’t quite ripe yet.”

Charlie Watts, the former chief of Valdese Fire Department, also met Stroup through work. Watts went on to take a part-time job with EMS while Stroup was a captain.

Friends say at work, he was a by-the-book, old school kind of guy.

“When you went into work, your uniform should be pressed and your shoes shined,” Watts said. “He expected … his employees to be at their best when they were out taking care of the citizens. He expected nothing but the best from his paramedics.”

On or off the clock, Stroup was always someone people could count on.

“When John was your friend, then he was a friend for life and he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Watts said. “He was always there for you.”

Stroup was known to be frugal with a dollar, whether it was eating the red hot dogs because they were the cheapest ones, or making sure every tax dollar he was in charge of was spent to the best of its ability to make sure everyone had what they needed.

“John was so tight he squeaked when he walked,” Watts said. “We gave him a hard time about it. … John could give it right back.”

But his frugality didn’t mean he wasn’t generous.

South Mountains Fire Chief Allen Hudson said Stroup has helped the department on multiple occasions.

“He gave us our first brush truck,” Hudson said. “One from Salem, he had the fire department donate it to us. The engine was bad, and he gave it to us and we repaired it. They also gave us another vehicle too, probably four years ago. A Ford Expedition that they were getting ready to surplus out.”

Hudson said Stroup along with Claude Huffman, who worked for the Morganton Department of Public Safety, taught the first classes Hudson’s department ever had.

Teaching was another of Stroup’s careers, and something that saw him traveling all across the state.

“His first love was his wife and daughter,” Watts said. “I’d call him and ask him, ‘what are you doing, John?’ and he’d say, ‘I’m riding around with a red-headed woman.’”

That red-headed woman was his wife of 41 years, Kathy. He also leaves behind a daughter, Whitney, who friends and his obituary described as the apple of his eye.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the fellowship hall at First United Church of Morganton, with the funeral service set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

He’ll be buried with full ceremonial fire service traditions, with public safety agencies standing watch as an honor guard over the casket before the funeral and during the visitation. The casket will be moved in a Sea of Blue from the church and at the cemetery, with a traditional fire and EMS processional escorting the body from the church to the graveside. A fire ladder truck will fly an American flag at the gravesite, and the ringing of the bell, the firefighter’s prayer and the last call all included.

The funeral service will be livestreamed for anyone who is unable to attend on the Sossoman Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sossomanfh.

“It’s going to be a tremendous loss,” Hudson said. “He’d help anybody that’d need it. He’s going to leave a big hole.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

